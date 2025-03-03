Forget emulators, native ports of Xbox 360 games are closer than ever

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR New static recompilation tools have made native PC ports of Xbox 360 games a reality.

The first native fan port is Sonic Unleashed, although you need to provide game files.

Inspired by the N64: Recompiled project, this is the first seventh-gen console game to be recompiled.

Emulation has made some huge steps forward in recent years, but new static recompilation projects promise so much more. These result in code that can be run and enhanced on modern hardware, and the latest console to join the party is the Xbox 360.

Inspired by the N64: Recompiled project, which rose to fame last year, a group of developers has created new tools called XenonRecomp and XenosRecomp to enable (relatively) quick ports of Xbox 360 games. The first game ported with the tool is Sonic Unleashed, which comes with a suite of enhancements via the in-game menu.

The new port enables higher resolutions, unlocked framerates, built-in achievements, and more. Since it’s a native PC (and Linux) game, it also runs far more smoothly than it would via an emulator, especially on weaker hardware. Check out the trailer below to learn more.

Like all recompilation projects, it requires original game files to work. The GitHub page has instructions, but you’ll need access to the game, an Xbox 360, and an Xbox 360 hard drive to get the files the right way.

For now, the tool can only port to x86 devices, so native Android ports are still a ways off. However, it represents a huge advancement in retro game preservation, as it’s the first seventh-generation console game to be ported by fans. That generation includes the Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii, all of which were released between 2005 and 2006. PS3 emulation on Android has only recently made breakthroughs, but native ports offer much better performance and compatibility.

Xbox and Xbox 360 emulation has been stalled on PC for years, and neither has a reputable emulator for Android. Part of that may be due to low demand, as most Xbox games are available on PC or other platforms. If we continue to see more Xbox 360 games recompiled into native ports, that may flip on its head, with Xbox 360 ports performing far better than their peers.

