Motorola's latest Color-of-the-Year phone actually isn't very colorful

For the past few years, Motorola’s been teaming up with Pantone, whose proprietary color matching system has become a widely used standard, to make an annual phone featuring the company’s Color of the Year. Moto announced the latest in that series today — and it’s surprisingly dull.

Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year is called Cloud Dancer (number 11-4201 in Pantone’s system), a light gray. On its own, Cloud Dancer looks like plain white, but it does have some contrast against a true paper white. Moto’s made a special edition of its Edge 70 featuring a Cloud Dancer-colored finish and crystals from jewelry maker Swarovski.

Motorola‘s announcement describes Cloud Dancer as “an airy white hue that communicates clarity over clutter, softness over spectacle, and presence over pressure” (whatever that means).

The Motorola Edge 70 is a notably thin phone at just under six millimeters, a fraction of a millimeter thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Cloud Dancer is a tame pick from Pantone for 2026’s color — this year’s was Mocha Mousse, an almost pastel brown; 2024’s was Peach Fuzz. The year before was the vibrant Viva Magenta. The light gray Cloud Dancer is the type of color you’d expect to see on any given piece of tech, which could explain the addition of decorative crystals to the back of the special Edge 70.

Moto hasn’t shared specific pricing or availability info for the Cloud Dancer Motorola Edge 70. The phone will be available “in select markets worldwide,” presumably sometime soon.

