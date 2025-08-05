Motorola Razr 2025 gets a Swarovski treatment but without the sticker shock

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola has announced a new special edition of the Razr 50 studded with Swarovski crystals.

The crystal-laden flip phone is paired with a new color of the Moto Buds Loop earbuds, also studded with Swarovskis.

The “Brilliant Collection” will be available in the US later this week for $999.99.

Motorola is no stranger to the glitz of the fashion world. From its partnership with Paris Hilton for a hot pink edition of the Motorola Razr 2024 to the classic gold-plated Moto Razr V3i made alongside Dolce & Gabbana or its long-running partnerships with brands like Pantone and Alcantara, Motorola has excelled at different methods to make its phones reachable beyond those who care about technology.

Today, Motorola is ready to bedazzle us again with yet another collaboration, i.e., a special edition of its Razr 2025 studded with Swarovski crystals. The unequaled Razr comes in Pantone’s “Ice Melt” shade, along with a leather-like material for its bottom half. This material comes with 3D ridges, with over 30 Swarovski crystals placed at intersections across the lattice on the back and three crystals on the front. Meanwhile, another one, with 26 facets, is placed onto the outer face of the hinge.

Along with the flip phone, the previously launched Moto Buds Loop open-style earbuds, with sound from Bose, are now also being refreshed in the same Ice Melt hue. Like the previous “French Oak” shade, these new ones are also styled with Swarovski crystals along the “loop” section.

To ensure the new Swarovski-studded Razr glimmers even more, Motorola will also offer a new crossbody bag to hold the flip phone. Motorola says the special edition Razr 2025 will be available in limited quantities, and also reveals its plans to bring more “curated” collections “soon.”

The “Brilliant Collection” bundle, including the special edition Razr 2025 and the Moto Buds Loop, will be available starting August 7 for $999.99. Notably, the model in use here is the base Razr variant, with a mid-range Dimensity 7400X chip, whose regular model sells for $599.99. While Motorola’s actual flagship, the Razr Ultra, would be better suited for this accolade, it would have raised the price even further, especially when bundled with the earbuds. So, Motorola’s choice of a less expensive Razr can be passed as permissible.

