Motorola Razr Ultra foldable drops back to its record-low price

Getting some freebies is nice, but an actual discount is much better. The Motorola Razr Ultra is back at its record-low price of just $1,099.99, saving you $200. Will you be taking advantage of the sale this time? Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for just $1,099.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is still a record-low price, and the discount applies to all color versions available. These include Pantone Cabaret, Pantone Mountain Trail, Pantone Rio Red, and Pantone Scarab.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is an excellent flip phone. In fact, many of us believe it may be the very best in its category. In our review of the Motorola Razr Ultra, we mention it’s a better option than the hyped up Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7! This is mainly because it actually gets closer to premium territory, competing against the very best Android phones around. There’s a reason the Motorola Razr Ultra costs $1,299.99. Lucky for you, you won’t have to pay that much if you take advantage of today’s offer.

The device features an excellent construction, made of an aluminum frame, a steel hinge, and features an IP48 rating. The dust resistance isn’t as impressive, but this is a foldable phone, and an IP48 rating is pretty standard in these. I am actually a huge fan of this phone’s design. You’ll enjoy a softer and much less slippery vegan leather back, which also happens to look very unique. If you’re a fan of wood, the Mountain Trail version has a wooden look.

The design is only the tip of the iceberg here, though. You’ll also get a large 7.0-inch internal screen, and it’s an impressive one. The LTPO AMOLED panel will display deep blacks and vibrant colors. Additionally, it has a sharp 1,224 x 2,912 resolution and an impressively smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The latter is among the fastest in the market, even beating most high-end smartphones out there. And if you don’t feel like unfolding the device for quick tasks or notifications, you can also use the 4.0-inch external screen.

Even the battery life is quite impressive for a flip phone. These usually have a smaller battery, but this one gets a more decent 4,700mAh capacity. During our tests, we managed to get 25 hours per charge out of it while watching 4K content continuously. It also charges pretty fast: 68W wired and 30W wirelessly.

Now that this $200 on the Motorola Razr Ultra offer is back, you might want to jump on it soon. Who knows when the price will go back to normal.

