Deal: The Motorola Razr Ultra comes with a free 1TB storage upgrade and smartwatch!

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is no joke. Many of us would pick it over the more popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. It’s also the priciest mainstream foldable flip phone, though. If you’re looking to get more out of your hard-earned cash, this might be the deal for you. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra with a free 1TB storage upgrade and smartwatch for $1,299.99 ($399.99 off)

This offer is available directly from Motorola’s official website. The deal applies to all color versions available: Pantone Scarab, Pantone Cabaret, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Rio Red.

Motorola Razr Ultra + free 1TB upgrade and Moto Watch Fit Motorola Razr Ultra + free 1TB upgrade and Moto Watch Fit High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Motorola Save $399.99

Even before the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched, we were pretty sure it would have difficulty beating the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. This handset takes the flip phone experience to a level we hadn’t seen before, because it actually has the specs and capabilities to compete against the best Android phones around. This makes the high $1,299.99 price tag more reasonable, but it is still a hard price to swallow. This 1TB storage upgrade and free Moto Watch Fit make the purchase much more enticing.

Let’s talk about the phone first. It has an excellent construction, featuring an aluminum frame, a steel hinge, and an IP48 rating. The latter may not seem very impressive, but it is pretty standard in the world of foldable phones. I also happen to be a huge fan of the design. The vegan leather gives it a very special touch, both literally and figuratively. And if you prefer, Motorola has also brought back that wooden look many of us loved.

Even the display is pretty outstanding. It has a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a pretty sharp 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. Those specs aren’t what make this screen special, though. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate, which is impressive for a smartphone. That leaves most high-end phones behind, as those usually come with a 120Hz refresh rate. And if you don’t feel like unfolding the phone all the time, there is also a 4.0-inch external screen for quick tasks, notifications, and such.

During our tests, battery life averaged about 25 hours per charge while playing 4K video nonstop. This is quite surprising, considering it has a 4,700mAh battery. It can charge at 68W wired or 30W wirelessly. Again, these are capabilities you would struggle to get elsewhere. Our top premium smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and that one is limited to 45W charging!

If we are being honest, we aren’t huge fans of the Moto Watch Fit. There are much better smartwatches out there. That said, it is usually $199.99. Getting it for free certainly makes it a much more interesting wearable. The free 1TB storage upgrade is also fantastic!

You’re pretty much saving $399.99 considering both freebies, so if you’ve been looking to get the Motorola Razr Ultra, this is your chance to get more out of the higher price tag. Go sign up for this offer before the deal ends!

