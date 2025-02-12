The weirdest brand collab in smartphones is back, and pinker than ever

TL;DR Paris Hilton is getting her own smartphone: the Motorola Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition.

The very pink phone features Hilton’s signature and catchphrase, and comes with an assortment of matching pink accessories.

Sales of the Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition get started on February 13 for just about $1,200.

There are hot smartphones, and then there are smartphones that are hot. This is the latter.

A little over 20 years ago, the original Motorola Razr debuted as one of the most stylish phones to date, with a sleek, stunning build. It wasn’t long before they were a must-have accessory, spotted in the hands of celebrities everywhere — like a certain young heiress who was just getting into the reality TV game: Paris Hilton.

Hilton’s association with the Razr brand would return for its modern reimagining as a foldable smartphone, turning up in promotional campaigns like the video you see below. Now Motorola and Hilton are getting together to formalize their relationship with what else but a shockingly pink phone: the Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition.

Available as of this coming Thursday, February 13, the Motorola Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition (PHE) will be decked out in a new “Paris Pink” colorway. The bottom rear panel features Hilton’s signature, but maybe the most iconic design element here is putting her “That’s hot” catchphrase right on the Razr’s hinge.

As if the PHE weren’t pink enough, this Razr Plus also comes bundled with a matching pink vegan leather case, complete with two different wrist straps so you can change up the design. No matter which you go with, the phone’s going to end up looking like a tiny purse, and that just completely tracks for this project.

Admittedly, the hardware is absolutely the star of the show here, but the Paris-ification of the Razr Plus PHE extends to software, as well: Motorola is equipping the phone with a collection of exclusive notifications, alerts, and wallpapers. It even all comes in custom packaging with a “personalized” message from Ms. Hilton herself.

As you should probably only just assume when you hear about a foldable smartphone with Paris Hilton branding, this handset is not exactly priced for budget-minded shoppers. Officially, the MSRP of the 2024 Moto Razr Plus is just about $1,000, although these days you can easily find one discounted for hundreds less. Meanwhile the Razr Plus PHE will demand nearly $1,200 when it goes up for sale later this week. If that sounds reasonable to you, well, congratulations on your parents’ successful hotel empire.

Those of us who are more fans of Motorola and the Razr brand itself will probably be better off waiting to drop our cash on the upcoming Razr Plus 2025, which we just got to preview thanks to the publication of some early renders. While that one almost certainly won’t be arriving this week, expect news on its launch “very soon.”

