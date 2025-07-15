Motorola teases Swarovski-studded Razr, but all I want is the return of the D&G collab

TL;DR Motorola is officially teasing the launch of its sparkly new Razr in collaboration with Swarovski.

The company plans to unveil the device on August 5, but leaks have already outed its design.

Moto’s new video teasers also offer glimpses of the phone, but in fleeting details.

Motorola is getting ready to add some serious sparkle to its foldable lineup. The company has officially started teasing its upcoming Swarovski collaboration, and yes, it looks just as glam as you’d expect. The crystal-studded Moto Razr 2025 will be fully unveiled on August 5, and Motorola says it’s out to “bring the sparkle” to a market full of “basic phone designs and dull, predictable finishes.”

While Motorola hasn’t explicitly confirmed that a bedazzled Razr is on the way, its teaser videos (see above) all but give the phone away. We get quick flashes of what appears to be the glitzy new Razr, alongside the previously launched Moto Buds Loop, which also got the Swarovski treatment.

According to previous leaks, the Swarovski-studded Razr will come in a shade called Icy Blue, and Motorola is using the base Razr 2025 variant as the canvas for this collaboration. That means if you were hoping for a sparkly Razr Plus or Ultra, this one may not be for you.

YTECHB

Motorola isn’t new to fashion-forward partnerships. Earlier this year, it teamed up with Paris Hilton to launch the Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition in a very fitting pink color with the phrase “That’s Hot” engraved on the hinge. The company also has an ongoing partnership with Pantone, releasing Razrs in colors like Peach Fuzz and Viva Magenta.

MobilePhoneMuseum

But if you ask me, none of these hold a candle to the iconic gold Dolce & Gabbana Razr V3i from 2005. That one had gold and silver trimmings, a gold mirror finish, and a ridiculously shiny keypad that looked like it came straight from a fashion runway. I still think about it sometimes. It was my second and last Razr phone. Bring it back, Moto. Pretty please?

As for this new Swarovski Razr, chances are the price tag will sparkle as much as the phone.