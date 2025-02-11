Motorola could follow the Samsung playbook with the Razr Plus 2025

TL;DR Motorola Razr Plus 2025 leaked images show a dark green variant with a faux leather back.

The phone is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, and the same 6.9-inch internal display as its predecessor.

These specifications so far suggest that Motorola isn’t keen on changing too much from the successful Razr Plus 2024, a strategy that other smartphone companies like Samsung have also adopted in the past few years.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is one of the best foldables you can buy if you prefer the smaller clamshell style foldables. This phone garnered rave reviews from critics, and we’re eagerly awaiting a successor to see what more Motorola can do with the form factor. A new leak has now shed light on what we can expect with the Motorola Razr Plus 2025.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 will have the codename “Orion” and is expected to launch “very soon.” The phone could be known as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in markets outside of the US.

The report also shares several images of the phone. In these images, we see a dark green variant of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 with a two-tone faux leather stitched back and glossy aluminum side rails. The back panel adds good character to the device and appears to be what would differentiate it from the current generation Razr Plus 2024.

The report states that the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 could share the same 6.9-inch primary internal display as its predecessor. The internals will be upgraded, highlighted by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, although it’s unclear which variant of the 8 Elite will be used on this foldable. The report expects up to 12GB of RAM, storage starting at 256GB, and a 4,000mAh capacity battery, specifications that we already see on the Razr Plus 2024.

There aren’t more details on what Motorola is upgrading on this phone. Given that the current Razr Plus doesn’t have many shortcomings, Motorola could be sticking with the formula that works and just upgrading to a newer SoC and slightly refreshing the design. We wouldn’t fault the company for this approach, as that is what many other smartphone giants, like Samsung, also appear to be doing these days, and it seems to be working well enough. We hope to learn more with future leaks in the run-up to the phone’s launch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like