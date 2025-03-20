Motorola's hottest phones are on sale right now

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

These offers come from different retailers and differ in configurations. The Motorola Razr Plus max discount is only available for the Spring Green model. All other colors cost more. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr deal comes from Best Buy and applies to all color variants. Lastly, you can access the Moto G Stylus 5G sale on Amazon. We’re linking to the Scarlet Wave color variant, but the Caramel Latte model costs the same.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Spring Green) Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Spring Green) The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Amazon Save $350.00

Considering it’s usually a thousand-dollar phone, it’s pretty sweet to see the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 at just $649.99. You best like green, though, because this offer is currently only for the Spring Green model. The other colors are $699.99. It’s still a nice discount, but I would rather save an extra $50 bucks.

The current price isn’t the only thing this phone has going for it, though. It’s also one of the best foldable phones around. That is, at least until the 2025 versions come around, and it might be soon, as rumors about them have already been spreading.

One of the main highlights of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is the design. The aluminum design is pretty solid, and we especially like that it has a textured leather-style back. It looks very unique and feels amazing. This one is not as slippery as phones made only with metal and glass, that’s for sure.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We also can’t forget about that foldable body, which also makes it a very unique device. I especially like that it’s super pocketable, as I am a big fan of smaller phones. These are now rare, but foldable devices are the next best thing. And despite its foldable mechanism, it still gets an IPX8 rating, making it very resistant to liquids.

Motorola even pushed the limits of external displays with this one, offering a larger-than-usual 4-inch screen on the front cover. The Razr Plus’ biggest competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and that one has a smaller 3.4-inch external display. Unfold the Razr Plus 2024 and you’ll be met by a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. But another really interesting feature is that this display has a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate. That even beats most of the very best phones in the market.

The performance won’t be an issue either. It has a pretty powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. Battery life isn’t amazing, but such is the case with foldable flip phones. At least it charges pretty quickly, thanks to the 45W max input.

Motorola Razr 2024

Motorola Razr 2024 Motorola Razr 2024 The best value Razr. Motorola's more affordable Razr means business with an updated design and improved cameras. See price at Best Buy Save $250.00

Maybe you want a flip phone, but would rather pay less for it. Well, Motorola has you covered. It’s especially nice to see a good flip phone like the Motorola Razr 2024 going for just $449.99.

Of course, there is a reason why it costs much less. This one is more of a mid-tier handset, made for more casual users. That said, it still gets a very cool foldable design, an aluminum frame, and that vegan leather back we love so much. And it still gets an IPX8 rating!

What are the sacrifices? Well, it has a smaller 3.6-inch display, but that is still a pretty good size for quick glances at notifications or simple tasks. The main display also measures 6.9 inches, which is pretty large and has the same Full HD+ resolution as its more expensive brother. Of course, you won’t get that impressive refresh rate, but the Razr 2024 still gets a really nice 120Hz.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Performance is also a bit reduced, as this device has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, along with 8GB of RAM. It will be good enough for casual users, though.

Where you might notice a difference is in performance, as the Motorola Razr 2024 features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, along with 8GB of RAM. It will work just fine for casual users, but you might notice a hiccup here and there. If you care for water resistance, this one also gets an IPX8 rating.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 Stylus-tastic. The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a mid-range phone with a Stylus tucked away inside the chassis. It represents an upgrade for Motorola's long-running Stylus line, with a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED screen, 8GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, which is faster than Motorola's other budget offerings. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

If you truly want to save, the Moto G Stylus is only $249.99 right now. Despite its low price, it has quite a bit going for it. For starters, it’s one of very few smartphones that comes with a stylus. In terms of this feature, it is pretty much the only real competitor to Samsung.

Sylus aside, the Moto G Stylus 5G is quite an impressive handset for the price. It’s actually one of the best cheap phones. We were especially fond of its display. Despite the lower price, it has a nice 6.7-inch P-OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

It’s also really nice to see Motorola turning vegan leather into a tradition. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 also has this smooth, textured material in the back. It’s soft and looks very unique. The battery life is also pretty amazing. We managed to get about two full days of juice from that 5,000mAh battery.

Other specs are pretty standard. The phone has a couple of cameras, which aren’t great, but they take decent shots. Take advantage of these deals while you can! As always, we’re not sure when the prices will jump back to their retail prices.

You might like