Motorola Razr Plus 2025 resurfaces in a hot red avatar

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A fresh render of the upcoming Motorola Razr Plus 2025 showcases the device in a new Rio Red colorway.

It has a striking deep red finish with glossy side rails and faux leather on the back panel.

The device is expected to be a minor upgrade over last year’s model, featuring a new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The Razr Plus 2024 is currently one of the best foldable phones on the market, but you probably shouldn’t buy it as it’s due for a refresh soon. Motorola is reportedly gearing up to unveil its successor, the Razr Plus 2025, and we recently got our first look at its design and specifications. Now, another render has surfaced online, showcasing the device in a flashy Rio Red colorway.

The new render, courtesy of reputed leaker Evan Blass, gives us a look at the hot red Moto Razr Plus 2025 from all angles. Like the green variant we saw earlier this month, the red model has a faux leather finish on the back panel and glossy metal side rails.

Although the Razr Plus 2025 (aka the Razr 60 Ultra) looks a lot like its predecessor on the outside, Motorola is expected to equip the foldable with better internals than last year’s model. Leaks suggest that the device could feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, at least 256GB onboard storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola may reuse the same 6.9-inch foldable display as last year’s model, and from the looks of it, the Razr Plus 2025 seems to have the same 4-inch cover screen as well. It’s difficult to say whether the device will bring any significant upgrades besides the new SoC. Motorola has yet to share official details, so we’ll have to wait until the launch event to learn more.

What do you think of the new Motorola Razr Plus 2025 colors? Do you prefer the dark green or the hot red finish? Let us know in the comments below.

