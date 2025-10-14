Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
If you like pink, you can save 38% on the Motorola Razr Plus 2025
52 minutes ago
We saw the price of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 drop to $699.99 during the Prime Big Deal Days event, but right now, you can get it for even cheaper. The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 in Hot Pink is available for $613.09, which is a new record-low price on Amazon.
Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 for just $613.09 ($386.90 off!)
This offer is available from Amazon. The deal is only available for the Hot Pink color version. The Mocha Mousse model is also on sale, but it’s going for $679.99.
The Motorola Razr Plus is a pretty awesome foldable flip phone. Not only will the design and look spark many conversations, but it also comes with good specs, and the price is pretty nice, especially right now.
This is still technically considered a high-end phone, so it gets all the goodies you would expect from such a device. It has a premium design, featuring an aluminum frame and a gorgeous textured back. It is sturdy and looks very unique. Additionally, you’ll enjoy an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.
Are there any downsides? After all, having a small flip phone must come with some sacrifices. The battery is a bit small at 4,000mAh. That said, it charges pretty fast, at 45W wired or 15W wirelessly. Also, the camera system isn’t outstanding, but it will shoot decent photos.
If you can live with those couple of downsides, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is a pretty awesome smartphone. Especially if you can catch it at today’s discounted price. Go get yours before the deal is gone!
