If you like pink, you can save 38% on the Motorola Razr Plus 2025

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We saw the price of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 drop to $699.99 during the Prime Big Deal Days event, but right now, you can get it for even cheaper. The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 in Hot Pink is available for $613.09, which is a new record-low price on Amazon. Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 for just $613.09 ($386.90 off!)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal is only available for the Hot Pink color version. The Mocha Mousse model is also on sale, but it’s going for $679.99.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Pleasant Pantone colors in a compact, folding phone The mid-tier model in the 2025 Razr series, the Motorola Razr+ comes with a 6.9-inch folding display, the same processor as the 2024 Plus model, and better battery performance with moto ai baked in. A 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and plenty of storage mean no compromises versus non-flip phones. See price at Amazon Save $386.90

The Motorola Razr Plus is a pretty awesome foldable flip phone. Not only will the design and look spark many conversations, but it also comes with good specs, and the price is pretty nice, especially right now.

This is still technically considered a high-end phone, so it gets all the goodies you would expect from such a device. It has a premium design, featuring an aluminum frame and a gorgeous textured back. It is sturdy and looks very unique. Additionally, you’ll enjoy an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM make performance quite capable. It will run pretty much any app or task with ease. Furthermore, the screen actually beats the best Android phones in some areas. You’re getting a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. And get this: It has a 165Hz refresh rate, making motion amazingly smooth. And you can even use the 4.0-inch external screen for quick tasks and checking notifications.

Are there any downsides? After all, having a small flip phone must come with some sacrifices. The battery is a bit small at 4,000mAh. That said, it charges pretty fast, at 45W wired or 15W wirelessly. Also, the camera system isn’t outstanding, but it will shoot decent photos.

If you can live with those couple of downsides, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is a pretty awesome smartphone. Especially if you can catch it at today’s discounted price. Go get yours before the deal is gone!

Follow