Motorola's Razr 2025 series is here, including the most expensive Razr yet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Razr Ultra in Mountain Trail

TL;DR Motorola has launched the Motorola Razr 2025 series.

The new range includes a top-tier Ultra model, complete with a $1,299 price tag.

The standard Razr and Razr Plus phones are nearly identical to last year’s models and cost $699 and $999, respectively.

The Motorola Razr series has emerged as one of the best alternatives to the Galaxy Z Flip range. That’s in large part due to these foldable phones enjoying wide availability, a great cover screen experience, and a healthy list of specs. Now, after plenty of rumors and leaks, Motorola has launched the Razr 2025 series. And we’ve got three models this year.

All three models have an expansive cover screen with a rear camera island, an IP48 rating, a redesigned hinge, and a less prominent crease. The company also revealed that all three phones will have a pre-installed Perplexity AI app optimized for the cover screen and three free months of Perplexity Pro.

Plenty of AI features Motorola hopped on the AI bandwagon last year with its Moto AI features, and all three phones will offer this suite of capabilities. Some of the notable AI additions include image generation, Catch Me Up (an optional notification summary feature), Remember This, and Next Move. Remember This is similar to Nothing’s Essential Space, although Motorola first announced this feature last year. Meanwhile, Next Move will effectively suggest when specific Moto AI features could come in handy. The manufacturer also offers a nifty Playlist Studio AI feature, which generates music playlists based on user descriptions.

The company is also bringing two camera-related features to all models. There’s the Group Photo feature, which is effectively Motorola’s version of Best Take on Pixels. Then there’s Signature Style, which sees the phone automatically tweaking the color and tone of your image as it learns your preferences. It’s unclear how the latter feature works.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Razr Ultra 2025 earns its moniker thanks to additions like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and your choice of 512GB or 1TB of storage. This is all powered by a 4,700mAh battery along with 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

On the display front, the phone has a seven-inch 165Hz OLED folding screen (1,224p, 4,500 nits peak brightness) and a four-inch 165Hz OLED cover screen (3,000 nits peak brightness). The phone also has Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection, which should make for a notable durability boost.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola claims this is the most advanced flip camera system in the world, which is a curious assertion when it simply consists of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide shooter (with macro mode). There’s no telephoto camera here, but the brand says the primary camera is capable of 30x zoom. We don’t have high hopes for good-quality 5x or 10x zoom. By contrast, 2023’s OPPO Find N3 Flip managed to squeeze three rear cameras into its frame, including a 32MP 2x tele lens.

An ultrawide lens certainly makes sense on a flip foldable, though. These phones are often marketed for their ability to take hands-free photos and group shots in Flex Mode, so an ultrawide camera is definitely worth having in these situations. Otherwise, the Razr Ultra 2025 also has a 50MP selfie camera on the folding screen.

Motorola Razr and Razr Plus 2025

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Don’t need all these bells and whistles? Then the Razr and Razr Plus 2025 might be for you. However, a cursory glance at the spec sheet reveals that these phones are almost identical to last year’s Razr and Razr Plus phones. That makes us wonder why you’d even buy these devices in the first place when the older ones will likely be cheaper.

The Razr Plus 2025 still uses the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB storage as the Razr Plus 2024. It also features the same battery and charging specs as last year’s phone, namely a 4,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless top-ups.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There don’t appear to be any display-related changes, either. So that means a 6.9-inch 165Hz OLED screen (2,400 nits peak brightness) and a four-inch 165Hz OLED cover screen (2,400 nits peak brightness). The Plus variant also has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2x tele lens, and a 32MP selfie snapper.

Meanwhile, the standard Razr 2025 offers an incremental chip upgrade, switching from the Dimensity 7300X to the Dimensity 7400X. It still retains 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED screen (FHD+), and a 3.6-inch cover display. The phone has a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery (up from 4,200mAh) but the same 30W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.

The vanilla model also ships with a 50MP main camera (with OIS) and a 13MP ultrawide camera with macro support. A 32MP camera handles video calls and selfies.

These new phones now have an IP48 rating instead of an IPX8 rating seen last year. That’s not really an upgrade in practice, as the IP4X rating means these devices still aren’t actually dust-resistant.

Motorola Razr 2025 series pricing and availability

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

In the market for a premium foldable phone? Then the Razr Ultra 2025 starts at an eye-watering $1,299 for the 16GB/512GB model, although there’s no word on the 1TB variant’s price just yet. The device will be available in a number of color options, including an Alcantara finish and a fancy woodgrain variant akin to the old Moto X.

The Razr Plus 2025 is available in a solitary 12GB/256GB variant for $999, while the standard Razr 2025 costs $699 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. All three Razr 2025 series phones will be available for pre-order in the US from May 7, with open sales kicking off from May 15.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.