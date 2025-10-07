Motorola Razr Plus 2025 plunges to $699.99 for Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is in full flow and has slashed the price of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 to its lowest point ever. Originally $999.99, this sleek foldable is now just $699.99. That’s a generous 30% off. Motorola Razr Plus 2025 for $699.99 ($300 off)

Proudly sporting the Pantone Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, the Razr Plus isn’t just a pretty face. Its vegan leather finish includes real coffee grounds, lending a tactile depth you won’t find elsewhere.

Under the hood, this phone means business. It’s driven by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, with a hefty 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, all designed to handle intensive tasks smoothly. Flip it open to reveal a striking 6.9-inch FHD+ LTPO screen complete with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Pleasant Pantone colors in a compact, folding phone The mid-tier model in the 2025 Razr series, the Motorola Razr+ comes with a 6.9-inch folding display, the same processor as the 2024 Plus model, and better battery performance with moto ai baked in. A 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and plenty of storage mean no compromises versus non-flip phones. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Prime Deal

Photography buffs will appreciate the advanced 50MP dual camera system, capable of stunning 4K videos, and quick snaps with the 32MP selfie camera. Plus, its titanium-reinforced hinge and durable build ensure longevity.

To top it off, it features fast charging capabilities, available both wired and wirelessly. But remember, this Prime Day deal is exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you’re not one yet, sign up for a 30-day trial and dive into a world of tech savings.

Follow