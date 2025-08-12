Motorola Razr Plus 2025 plummets to a new record-low price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking to get into the world of foldable phones but don’t want to pay the crazy prices they usually come associated with? Have we got the deal for you! Today, I came across this offer and was immediately surprised. The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 has dropped to a new record-low price of $626.18, saving you a whole $373.81 on the retail price. You must like Hot Pink, though! Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 in Hot Pink for just $626.18 ($373.81 off)

This offer is available from Amazon.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 has dropped to a new record-low price of $626.18, saving you a whole $373.81 on the retail price.

Motorola launched three Razr 2025 models this year: the Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and Razr Ultra 2025. The regular Razr is more of a budget device, while the Ultra is a premium handset that competes against the best phones out there. This means the Razr Plus finds itself right in the middle, but it is closer to a premium handset. You’re actually getting quite a premium experience with this phone.

For example, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM. With these specs, it’s a phone that can easily handle most tasks, apps, or games, really.

It comes with an outstanding display that measures 6.9 inches and features a gorgeous Foldable LTPO AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. What’s even more surprising is that it has a 165Hz refresh rate that will leave most current devices in the dust, even expensive, premium flagships. The 4.0-inch external display is just as lovely, and it will be a great way to interact with the phone without unfolding it all the time.

The design is also exceptional. It comes with a sturdy aluminum frame, but what I like the most is the back, which is made of vegan leather. This gives it a unique look and a soft texture unlike any other phone. It also comes in some really fun colors, such as this Hot Pink one. It is pretty resistant, too, offering an IP48 rating for both water and dust resistance.

If I had to complain about anything, it would be the smaller 4,000mAh battery, but this is actually pretty standard in foldable phones. You just can’t fit a large battery in such a small body. The good news is that it charges pretty fast, at 45W wired or 15W wirelessly.

If you like the Hot Pink color and want a good foldable flip phone, this is your chance to get it at an amazing price. It’s actually cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and that one isn’t as good! Go catch this deal while it’s hot!

If you’re not convinced, here’s our list of the best foldable phones. You can find some good alternatives there.

Extra deal: The Motorola Razr Ultra is also on sale!

If you really want the best of the best, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 isn't just Motorola's best foldable; many of us would argue it is the best flip phone, period. It is currently $200 off, bringing the price down to $1,099.99.

If you really want the best of the best, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 isn’t just Motorola’s best foldable; many of us would argue it is the best flip phone, period. It is currently $200 off, bringing the price down to $1,099.99. It’s not exactly cheap, either way, but it is a very capable phone that competes against the biggest contenders in the industry.

This one comes with the same aluminum frame, but the hinge is upgraded to stainless steel for a sturdier construction. It also gets a more potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB of RAM. Both cameras feature a 50MP sensor.

The display is slightly larger at 7.0 inches, and the definition is upgraded to 2,912 x 1,224. Even the battery is larger at 4,700mAh, and it charges significantly faster: 68W wired and 30W wirelessly.

