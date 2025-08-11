$200 off: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE discounted for the first time

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s new foldable phones are exciting, but most are pretty expensive. The only exception is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which usually costs $899.99. Today, we’re taking a look at its first actual discount, which will save you $200 on the retail price. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for just $699.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to both available colors. These include Black and White. We’re specifically referring to the 128GB storage model. The one with 256GB is $200 off, but it is pricier at on sale for $759.99.

Despite only being released late last month, today we’re taking a look at the first discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Before today, we had only seen offers that included a storage upgrade and/or a free gift card with the purchase, so it’s nice to see an actual discount! The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is already the most affordable foldable phone of the most recent line-up, so think of this as savings on top of savings.

Although this device is priced at $699.99, it is still a very capable phone. Its Exynos 2400 processor can handle pretty much any app, game, or task most people will use. After all, it’s the same processor found on the international models of the Galaxy S24 series. It also features 8GB of RAM, which is nothing impressive these days, but it will handle most people’s multitasking needs very well. Most casual users without specialized needs will notice no difference compared to a high-end, premium model.

The camera system won’t be among the best, but it should take very decent photos. You get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The battery is on the smaller side at 4,000mAh, but this is a common downside with foldable phones. It can charge at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly. You still get an aluminum frame and an IP48 rating.

All things considered, this is a really good phone for just $699.99. It’s an especially nice deal considering it’s such a new phone and Samsung’s only foldable phone on sale. Get it while it’s hot!

