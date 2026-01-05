Motorola 'Razr Fold' leak hints at company's first book-style foldable

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked Lenovo presentation shows that the company is planning to launch a new device called the Motorola Razr Fold.

It could be Motorola’s first book-style foldable phone.

The device is said to feature big displays, AI features, and an advanced camera system, with more details expected to come later this year.

Trusted leaker Evan Blass has shared what appear to be screenshots from an internal Lenovo presentation, and one of the slides reveals something big — a new device called the “Motorola Razr Fold.” If this leak is accurate, Motorola may be getting ready to compete directly with Samsung, Google, and others in the book-style foldable space instead of only selling flip-style Razr phones as it has for the past few years.

According to the leaked slide (see below), Motorola could soon preview the Razr Fold. The company is calling it its “first in the fold form factor” and says the device is scheduled to arrive later this year. That wording strongly suggests a larger foldable that opens like a book, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold and Pixel Fold.

The slide also claims the Razr Fold will bring “brilliant displays, intelligent AI, and an advanced, boundary-breaking camera system” that will set a new standard for what’s possible in a foldable device. The slide adds that more details will be revealed in the coming months. Perhaps Motorola will time the launch of the Razr Fold closer to when Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Motorola has focused on clamshell-style foldables with the Razr line for years. Last year in April, the company launched the Razr Ultra, its most expensive foldable phone to date. However, a book-style Razr Fold would be a different ball game altogether, signaling that the company is getting serious about growing its foldable phone portfolio.

Of course, this information is from a leaked presentation, so plans could still change. It’s also unclear when exactly Motorola plans to preview this so-called Razr Fold, but with CES 2026 underway, we might hear about it sooner than later.

