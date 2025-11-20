Motorola might already sell a phone in Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Reliable leaker Evan Blass claims to know the Pantone 2026 Color of the Year, and it’s a color Motorola already uses.

Blass correctly predicted Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year ahead of its official announcement, which is expected to come next month for the 2026 iteration.

If this is the Pantone 2026 Color of the Year, Motorola could still release a limited-edition colorway of it for other Android phone models.

Motorola and Pantone have a running partnership that’s one of the more fascinating Android phone collaborations. Pantone, the color naming and validation company, works with Motorola to validate the displays and cameras on select smartphones.

The two brands also team up to deliver exclusive phone colorways, and we’ve seen Pantone-colored Motorola phones since 2022. Pantone picks a “Color of the Year” annually, and Motorola releases a special edition of a phone in that color. This time, Pantone’s 2026 Color of the year may have leaked, and there’s a twist.

According to a post by Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter), the Pantone Color of the Year for 2026 will be “Lightest Sky” (via Notebook Check).

The color number code for Pantone Lightest Sky is 11-4804 TPG, and it’s described as a pale, muted grey-blue hue. What’s interesting about Lightest Sky is that Motorola already sells a phone in this color. The Motorola Razr (2025), the brand’s budget foldable, is available in the Lightest Sky color with a textured, light-refracting finish.

Pantone hasn’t shared anything official regarding its 2026 Color of the Year, as it usually reveals the color in early December. While Evan Blass’ leak claims Lightest Sky will be that color, a recent article from Forbes revealed designers overwhelmingly think the 2026 Color of the Year will be a shade of green. Some of the designers Forbes interviewed predicted Pantone would go with a neutral or bluish colorway for its calming effect, a description that fits Lightest Sky.

However, Blass has a track record of accuracy, especially on the topic of Pantone’s Color of the Year. He currently predicted Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year would be Mocha Mousse on November 30, 2024. Pantone confirmed Mocha Mousse as the 2025 Color of the Year a few days later on December 4, and Motorola brought the colorway to the Razr Plus (2025) and Edge 50 Neo.

If Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year turns out to be Lightest Sky, Motorola will already have the Razr (2025) available in that shade. In that event, we could see special-edition colors of the Razr Plus (2025), Razr Ultra (2025), or another Motorola phone to match Pantone’s Color of the Year.

