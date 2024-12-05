Motorola gives a hot cocoa-colored finish to the Razr Plus (2024)

TL;DR The Pantone Color Institute has named Mocha Mousse the 2025 color of the year.

Motorola is releasing a special edition of the Razr Plus (2024) and Edge 50 Neo with the Mocha Mousse color.

You can sign up to be one of the first to get the Mocha Mousse Razr Plus (2024).

Motorola has been partnering with the Pantone Color Institute for a while now. Whenever the Institute announces its color of the year, Motorola launches an edition of its phones in this color. Pantone has just announced its new color of the year, and like clockwork, Motorola is rolling out its Pantone edition Razr and Edge phones.

The Pantone Color Institute has officially declared Mocha Mousse (PANTONE 17-1230) the color of 2025. As it’s described, this color is a soft, warm brown shade with an earthy hue like chocolate and coffee. Now that Pantone has named its 2025 color of the year, Motorola will soon be rolling out a Razr Plus (2024) and Edge 50 Neo in Mocha Mousse.

So, if the other color options available for these phones don’t fit your style, you now have one more colorway to choose from. These special edition phones aren’t available quite yet, but you can register to be one of the first to order one.

Over on the company’s website, you just need to enter your name and email address to be on the list. If you’re in the US, you won’t be able to get the Edge 50 Neo as it’s not available in our market. However, you will be able to order the Mocha Mousse Razr Plus (2024).

Mocha Mousse replaces Peach Fuzz, which was 2024’s color of the year. And before that was Viva Magenta.

