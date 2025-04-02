Motorola's latest mid-ranger features a Pantone-validated display and cameras

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola has unveiled the first device in its new Edge 60 lineup.

The Edge 60 Fusion is a mid-range phone with a quad-curved display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chip, a 5,200mAh battery, and 68W wired charging support.

The device comes in Amazonite, Slipstream, and Zephyr colors and is priced at €329 (~$355).

Motorola has kicked off the 2025 refresh for its Edge lineup with the launch of a new mid-range phone: the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. The device brings several noteworthy improvements over last year’s Edge 50 Fusion, including a more color-accurate display, a new chipset, Moto AI features, and a larger battery.

Motorola has equipped the Edge 60 Fusion with a 6.67-inch pOLED panel with a 2712 x 1220p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It’s a Pantone-validated quad-curved panel that reportedly offers more true-to-life color reproduction than the display on last year’s model. Motorola has also worked with the Pantone Color Institute to curate three unique colorways for the Edge 60 Pro: Amazonite, Slipstream, and Zephyr.

On the inside, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset (Dimensity 7400 in some regions), up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. You also get a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. Rounding off the hardware is a larger 5,200mAh battery (5,500mAh in some regions) with 68W wired fast charging support.

Like most other Android OEMs, Motorola has packed a few AI features on the device. These include an improved portrait mode with dynamic bokeh, a Catch me up feature that generates summaries of your messages and missed calls, audio transcriptions, and a Magic Canvas feature that lets you create images using text prompts.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is up for sale in select European countries, priced at €329 (~$355) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone’s product page is also live on Motorola UK, but the company has yet to share the price and availability details for the region.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like