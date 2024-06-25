Motorola takes on AirTag with its own UWB compatible alternative for Android

Motorola

TL;DR Moto Tags work similarly to Air Tags, just for Android users. Moto Tags cost $29 and work with the new Google Find My Device network.

The new Tags have UWB for precision tracking and can even use many 3rd party AirTag accessories.

The Moto Tag will go on sale August 2, starting at $29 for one or $99 for four.

Keyfinders and Bluetooth trackers have been around for years, but Tile and Apple are arguably the two most popular options, even if they have differing approaches. The latter is especially well-known thanks to its precision tracking features and brand power. It’s also only partially compatible with Android, which makes it a bit limited for those of us who don’t rock an iPhone. Are you looking for a true AirTag alternative with similar features and full Android support? Today, Motorola unveiled the new Moto Tag, which may be what you’ve been waiting for.

The Moto Tag is one of the latest devices to support Google’s upgraded Find My Device network. While it incorporates Bluetooth, it also adds a UWB chip, allowing you to communicate with other UWB devices like the Pixel 8 Pro or Galaxy S24 Ultra for precision tracking.

It’s also very secure, as it uses end-to-end encryption for all user location data, making it so only authorized users will be able to see the tag. This is similar to how AirTags function, though there are obvious differences in the UI and software involved.

Like most trackers, you can also press a Moto Tag to ring your phone if you can’t find it. Interestingly, there’s a multifunction button that can even be used as a remote camera shutter on any Android device.

While it remains to be seen how well Moto Tags will perform compared to their Apple counterparts, they are promising on paper. Durability shouldn’t be much of an issue either as it carries an IP67 rating, indicating it should withstand splashes and even short immersions in water.

The Moto Tag also has a year-long battery life through a CR2032 coin cell battery, which will need to be replaced when it runs out. One of the cleverest aspects of the Moto Tag is its shape and design, which is very similar to Apple’s tracker. This means it is backwards compatible with many third-party cases and accessories already on the market designed for AirTags.

The Moto Tag is relatively affordable, priced at $29 or $99 for a four-pack, matching the pricing of an AirTag. As for when you can get it? The Moto Tag will arrive in the US and Canada on August 2nd.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments