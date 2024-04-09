All the trackers, headphones, and more devices that will work with Google's Find My Device network

TL;DR Google has shared an initial list of all the Bluetooth trackers and audio devices compatible with Android’s new Find My Device network.

Most of these trackers are now available to pre-order.

Only three Bluetooth audio devices are currently in line to get Find My Device network support.

Google has launched its upgraded Find My Device network, and a number of brands have announced compatible Bluetooth trackers and devices that will support the new service. Most of these new Find My Device-compatible devices start releasing in May, but if you’re unsure which one to pick up, Google has you covered.

The company has posted a complete list of all the tracker tags, headphones, and other existing and upcoming devices that will be locatable using Google’s new Find My Device network. Check out the lineup below:

Tracker Tags

