Don't expect Tile to launch Find My Device network supported trackers

Yesterday, Google’s Find My Device network finally went live in the US and Canada, with a global rollout to be completed in the next few months. With the launch of the network, a variety of brands also announced their compatible trackers. However, a notable name was missing from the list — Tile. Although it was expected Tile would release an item locator that supports the network, it looks like that may not be the case.

Back when Google announced the Find My Device network in 2023, it mentioned Tile as one of the brands that would supply supported trackers. We contacted Tile after the Find My Device network launch to see if it was planning to announce a new compatible tracker.

Not only is the company not planning an announcement, but it also appears not to be working on a supported device at the moment. A Tile spokesperson told Android Authority:

We prioritize our product development and launches based on providing the best value to our customers. We have a great working relationship with Google and look forward to future partnerships; however, at the moment, our focus lies in delivering our vision of a cross-platform solution that enables location-based finding of people, pets, and things. This is exemplified by integrating Tile’s technology into the Life360 map, which also opened up Tile’s Finding Network to our 66 million Life360 members. With over 36 million members in the US alone, approximately 1 in 9 smartphone users you encounter on the street will be a Life360 user, demonstrating our platform’s extensive reach and impact. Furthermore, Life360 is the only Bluetooth tracker dedicated to providing an anti-theft solution, reinforcing our commitment to the safety and security of our members’ belongings.

Google’s revamped Find My Device network relies on billions of Android devices to locate other Android devices using Bluetooth proximity, similar to Apple’s Find My network. Not only can it locate devices that are powered off, but it can also warn users of unwanted tracking. The current list of supported devices include brands like JBL, Sony, Pebblebee, and so on.