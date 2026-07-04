5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Moto G Power (2026)

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Motorola has released a bunch of desirable midrange phones over the last few years. I love the sleek and fun Razrs, but the company’s sub-$500 devices have helped fuel Moto’s resurgence. The Moto G lineup is a significant piece of that puzzle, and whenever a new one is released, I can’t wait to test it out. The Moto G Power (2026) is the latest entry, and while it still provides many of the perks that won customers over in the first place, it’s not perfect.

It still features a durable build and a microSD card slot for expandable storage, but its Dimensity 6300 chipset and 8GB of RAM feel inadequate for $400. Sure, Motorola is aggressive with sales, but $400 is a big chunk of money, especially when there are so many viable alternatives for the same hit to your wallet.

Here are the five phones I’d consider as legitimate contenders to buy instead of a Moto G Power (2026).

What do you think is the best Moto G Power (2026) alternative? 57 votes Google Pixel 10a 30 % Samsung Galaxy A27 35 % Moto G Stylus (2026) 11 % Nothing Phone 4a Pro 9 % Older flagship phone 11 % Other (let us know in the comments) 5 %

Google Pixel 10a

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10a will set you back $500, though we’ve seen sales bring the price down to around $400. I expect that trend to continue, and there will be ample opportunities to pick up Google’s midrange phone at a discount. Still, even for a few more dollars, you pick up plenty of bonuses.

The Pixel 10a’s Tensor G4 chipset easily bests the performance you’ll get from the Dimensity 6300. It features the same 8GB of RAM, which will limit how many new Gemini Intelligence features you receive, but Google promises seven years of support for the Pixel 10a, while Moto only offers one year of Android upgrades — not enough for $400.

Motorola’s software isn’t bad, but Google definitely has the advantage with its Material 3 Expressive design and faster upgrades. My Pixel 10a is already running Android 17, and I honestly couldn’t tell you when Motorola will upgrade the G Power, which launches with Android 16 out of the box. Low-light photography is also much better on the Pixel 10a, and you’ll enjoy the 6.3-inch Actua OLED panel on Google’s midranger. It’s the pound-for-pound champ for a reason, and it’s worth a look if you’re spending less than $500.

Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 10a Flush camera design • Good performance and battery life • Strong cameras • Great software support promise • Excellent price MSRP: $499.99 Google's best AI features, in a more affordable mid-tier device Google Pixel 10a is a refined mid-range phone built around Tensor G4, a brighter 120Hz 6.3-inch display, tougher Gorilla Glass 7i, satellite SOS, and trickled-down Pixel AI features — paired with a reliable dual-camera system, 30W charging, and seven years of updates. See price at Amazon Google Pixel 10a + Buds 2a See price at Amazon Google Pixel 10a + $100 Amazon Gift Card See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A27

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy A27 should be available shortly in US markets, and its spec sheet should be a solid alternative to the G Power (2026). Pricing isn’t available for the US yet, but with the Galaxy A37 selling for $449, I’d be shocked if the Galaxy A27 didn’t come in around $350. That’s an attractive price, especially when you consider it has a few advantages over the G Power.

Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen should look noticeably better than the G Power’s LCD panel. Samsung ships some gorgeous displays, and I’m glad to see that trickle down to its less expensive offerings. The phone’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset is a step up from the Galaxy A26, and its performance should benefit from 8GB of RAM.

And, again, Samsung wins on support. The Galaxy A27 will receive six years of One UI upgrades and updates. If you plan on holding onto your phone for any significant length of time, it’s worth considering support, especially if the A27 winds up selling for less than the G Power in the US.

Moto G Stylus (2026)

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

You don’t even need to leave the Motorola family to find a viable alternative to the G Power. Yes, the Moto G Stylus (2026) costs more, but I expect plenty of bundles, discounts, and sales to bring the price down over the next few months. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is gorgeous, and you’ll notice the improvement over the G Power’s panel. Performance is solid, driven by its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and you don’t even need to compromise on the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot.

The G Stylus is a fantastic choice for another reason: the stylus. I love that Motorola added active functions this year. In a time when Samsung is constantly degrading and downplaying the S Pen, it’s wonderful to see Motorola step it up. It’s smooth to use and more functional than you’d think. I wind up using it several times a day, and you’ll enjoy the same benefits.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2026) Motorola Moto G Stylus (2026) New active stylus • microSD card slot • 3.5mm headphone jack MSRP: $499.99 Stylus on a budget The Moto G Stylus 2026 is a mid-range Android phone built around an upgraded active stylus with pressure and tilt sensitivity, paired with a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 performance, IP69 durability, 68W charging, and a 5,200mAh battery for productivity and entertainment on a budget. See price at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 2026

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is another more expensive device, but you get what you pay for. Yes, it’s $500, but it features a better display, more software support, and snappier performance. It also helps that the phone is now available at Best Buy, giving us a more convenient avenue to pick one up here in the US. Nothing promises three years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches. It’s not class-leading, but it still easily laps Motorola’s offering on the Moto G Power.

It’s also another phone with an OLED display under $500. If the G Power were still around $300, I wouldn’t harp on the screen as much. Yes, the Galaxy A17 has an OLED for under $200, but I felt Motorola at least offered other advantages. For $400, any benefit of the doubt is out the window, and you should pick up the best display and performance you can for the money.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Nothing Phone 4a Pro Updated aluminum design • Larger Glyph Matrix • New chipset MSRP: $499.00 The Nothing A series goes official in the US The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is a standout mid-range phone with a bold Glyph Matrix design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 performance, and a 144Hz AMOLED display — paired with a versatile triple-camera system including a 50MP periscope zoom, all aimed at delivering flagship-style features at a $499 price point. See price at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro (or other older flagship)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s impossible to discuss midrange phone alternatives without mentioning older flagships. It used to be tough to recommend phones from a year or two ago, because hardware didn’t age gracefully, and software support was lacking. That’s no longer the case, and a phone like the Pixel 8 Pro can be had pre-owned for around $350, with almost five years of support and upgrades remaining.

My Pixel 8 Pro is running well, and you get comparable performance to midrange chipsets with better cameras. Of course, the Pixel 8 Pro isn’t the only older flagship worth a look. Motorola Razrs from last year make fantastic deals, with all the fun that comes with foldables. Samsung has plenty of older flagships worth a look, and a Galaxy S25 Plus is around $550.

The Moto G Power is by no means a bad smartphone, but if you look at the landscape, there are plenty of worthy alternatives at the same (or slightly higher) price.

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