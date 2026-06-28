Don't buy a new smartphone in 2026 — buy these 5 older Android phones instead

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The RAM crisis has led many new Android phones to skyrocket in price in 2026. However, we’ve also seen some companies take a different approach, offering minimal upgrades over the previous generation. And even in those cases, prices can still go up.

Either way, I’d argue that this is one year when it’s often better to buy last year’s phone rather than the latest model. Don’t believe me? Here are five older phones worth buying over the current generation.

Which older phone would you buy in 2026? 72 votes Samsung Galaxy S25 35 % Motorola Moto G Stylus 2025 7 % Google Pixel 9a 26 % Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 15 % Motorola Razr 2025 6 % Other (leave a comment) 11 %

Samsung Galaxy S25

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Galaxy S25 is one of the better older phones you can buy in 2026, and you only need to look at the Galaxy S26 price to understand why. The new phone finally ditches 128GB of base storage in favor of 256GB, but it now costs $900. By contrast, the 128GB Galaxy S25 launched at $800 while the 256GB model retailed for $850. In other words, you’re paying $50 more than last year’s phone for the same amount of storage.

You aren’t missing out on much by opting for the old flagship, either. The Galaxy S25 still comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same triple rear camera system from the Galaxy S22, and the same glacial 25W wired charging. People who appreciate pocket-friendly phones will also be glad to know that the S25 is a little smaller than the S26.

You can definitely find the Galaxy S25 at a reasonable price these days. Samsung’s website still lists the original $800 price tag, but the global model is listed at ~$700 on Amazon. So you’re basically getting 95% of the Galaxy S26 for $200 less.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 12GB RAM • Vastly improved software • 7 years of support MSRP: $799.99 Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Moto G Stylus (2026) launched at $500, making it $100 more expensive than the 2025 model. What do you get for the extra cash? Well, you’re basically just getting an active stylus, a brighter screen, a slightly larger battery, and a somewhat gimmicky IP69 rating. That’s pretty much it.

Otherwise, the two phones have the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, the same wired and wireless charging speeds, and identical cameras. Both phones are available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB flavors, too. Power users will also be glad to know that you’re getting a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, no matter which device you choose.

It’s worth noting that the 128GB Moto G Stylus 2025 is tough to find at some retailers, but the 256GB model is still available at a pretty enticing $350. I should also note that Motorola’s older budget phones aren’t great if you want a long update policy. But if all you want is a cheap, no-frills phone with a stylus, this is still a great choice.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Moto G Stylus (2025) Built-in stylus • Vibrant OLED screen • Fast 68W charging MSRP: $399.99 Doing things in styl-us. The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) charges quickly, has decent performance, and comes with a built-in stylus that's way easier than drawing with a fingertip. See price at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With the $500 Pixel 10a, Google bucked the increasingly common trend of RAM-related price hikes. That’s great news, but it did come at the expense of substantial upgrades over the Pixel 9a.

You’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the two phones. Both devices have a capable Tensor G4 processor, a 5,100mAh battery, a 6.3-inch OLED panel, a 48MP+13MP rear camera pairing, an IP68 rating, and wireless charging support. The only major upgrades you get with the new phone are faster charging speeds, much newer Gorilla Glass protection, and a brighter display.

Perhaps the deciding factor in the Pixel 9a’s favor is that it’s available for ~$440 on platforms like Amazon. That’s a small chunk of change that can instead go towards a phone case or charger. Or back in your wallet.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We just reviewed the Galaxy A57 5G, and colleague Rushil Agarwal thought it lacked major upgrades over the Galaxy A56 5G. In fact, he felt that most of the complaints about the Galaxy A57 5G also applied to the older phone.

It also doesn’t help the Galaxy A57’s case that it started at $550 versus the old phone’s $500 launch price. You can even find international Galaxy A56 models for ~$400 on Amazon, making it an ideal purchase if you’re on T-Mobile. Either way, you’re saving some cash by opting for the older device.

The Galaxy A56 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, an IP67 rating, a sleek design, and six years of OS upgrades. We weren’t fans of the chipset or secondary cameras, but the Galaxy A57 5G doesn’t really improve matters in this regard. So if you really want a mid-range Samsung phone, you might as well get the slightly older one.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Samsung Galaxy A56 5G MSRP: $499.99 The Galaxy A56 5G gives you a lot of hardware for under $500, including a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and a durable Gorilla Glass Victus Plus build. See price at Amazon Save $85.09

Motorola Razr (2025)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Is this the easiest recommendation on our list? It’s tough to argue, as the $699 Motorola Razr (2025) is $100 cheaper than its successor. In fact, the older model is currently available for $599 via Motorola’s website and Amazon.

The new 2026 Razr does bring a few upgrades for the extra cash. There’s a higher-resolution ultrawide camera and a larger battery, while the chipset is essentially the same as last year’s foldable. But are these upgrades worth at least $100 extra? Not in my book.

Motorola’s 2025 Razr also comes with 256GB of base storage compared to the new model’s 128GB. Yes, you’re getting more storage by buying the older phone. Toss in the same IP48 rating, the same screens, and the same wired/wireless charging capabilities, and the old phone is a no-brainer.

Motorola Razr (2025) Motorola Razr (2025) Improved hinge • Flexible cameras • Excellent price MSRP: $699.99 The most affordable 2025 Razr A good looking 6.9-inch folding display is paired with a 3.6-inch external display to make up a compact folded phone, with few compromises at full-size. The Motorola Razr 2025 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM, a 50MP camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. See price at Amazon

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