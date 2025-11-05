The latest Moto G phones retain two enthusiast features you won't find on flagships

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola has launched the Moto G 2026 and Moto G Play 2026 in North America.

The two phones share features like a Dimensity 6300 chipset, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm port.

The Moto G Play 2026 will retail for $169.99 while the Moto G 2026 will set you back $199.99.

Motorola’s Moto G series has been a fixture for over a decade, and these are among the best cheap Android phones in North America. The company has just launched the Moto G 2026 and Moto G Play 2026, and they retain a couple of features you won’t find on the vast majority of flagship devices.

The two phones retain a 3.5mm port for wired headphones, as well as a microSD card slot. These features were available on previous devices, but we’re still glad to see them on the new phones. Furthermore, it’s rare to find a high-end phone with a 3.5mm port or a microSD slot, let alone both options.

These two phones have a few features in common elsewhere. This includes the budget-tier Dimensity 6300 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch 720p LCD screen (120Hz, Gorilla Glass 3), a 5,200mAh battery, an IP52 rating for splash resistance, and Android 16.

The Moto G 2026 is the more feature-packed offering, thanks to its 128GB of internal storage, 30W wired charging, 50MP+2MP rear camera pairing, and 32MP selfie shooter. By contrast, the Moto G Play 2026 has 64GB of internal storage, 18W wired charging, a 32MP single rear camera (despite the presence of dummy lenses), and an 8MP selfie camera. Thankfully, the Moto G Play 2026 differs from its predecessor by including NFC support for Google Wallet and other contactless payment options. It’s also the first Moto G Play handset with 5G connectivity.

Expect to pay $199.99 for the Moto G 2026 when it goes on sale on December 11. Meanwhile, the Moto G Play 2026 will cost $169.99 when it goes on sale on November 13. In any event, these are among the only choices on the market if you still want a phone with a headphone port and/or a microSD card slot.

