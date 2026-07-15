Move over, Pixel 10: Motorola's latest phone does magnetic wireless charging too

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola has just revealed a new flagship-killer with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a super-bright display, and a huge silicon-carbon battery.

The phone also supports 90W wired charging, but what truly sets it apart from other Edge phones (or most Android phones) is magnetic wireless charging with Qi2.2.

The phone also boasts of IP68 and IP69 ratings and is MIL-STD-810H certified.

For years now, Motorola has been lurking in the shadow of other major Android brands. Despite delivering some sleek phones, its focus has largely been on high-end mid-rangers, save for a few premium devices such as the Razr series and the newly launched Signature. While the Edge series has been devoid of models capable of heavy lifting, Motorola is filling that gap with a new flagship killer of sorts.

Motorola has quietly unveiled a new flagship, the Motorola Edge 70 Max. The Max has long been rumored to offer a true flagship experience that outpaces other recent Edge phones, and it delivers on those expectations. It comes with an extremely bright, Pantone-validated 6.8-inch display with a claimed peak brightness of 7,000 nits, Quad HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which, despite being less powerful than its Elite counterpart, should run most modern-day Android apps and games with ease. It’s paired to either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, but has a standard 256GB of storage as the standard option.

Another chief highlight of the Motorola Edge 70 Max is its humongous 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging and 25W of wireless charging with Qi2.2 support. It’s also the only Android phone after the Pixel 10 series and HDM Skyline capable of magnetically latching onto a wireless charger, MagSafe-style.

Motorola

The Edge 70 Max seems a bit shy when it comes to showcasing its photography skills. It gets a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-710 sensor, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera, while lacking the telephoto that’s otherwise commonplace in this price bracket. However, there’s a third “2-in-1 light sensor,” which is probably a flicker sensor. On the front, Motorola offers a 32MP selfie camera. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K HDR10+ video at 60fps.

The Max also scores highly for durability, with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection, along with a MIL-STD-810H certification. There’s Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back, while the frame is machined from aluminum.

The phone is available in three Pantone-approved shades: Aqua Gray (green), Dark Shadow (black), and Ice Melt (light blue).

Motorola

Now comes the tricky part: availability. The Edge 70 Max has launched in India, and there’s no word on availability in other markets. Given recent leaks from European retailers, the phone could come to more regions, but we’re unsure of the details. In India, the Motorola Edge 70 Max starts at INR 54,999, or roughly $570, for the 8GB+256GB configuration. If it launches in Europe, the UK, or the US, we can expect an increase over the direct currency conversion.

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