Motorola Edge 70 Fusion quietly launches, but you probably can't buy one

TL;DR The previously leaked Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has launched in Brazil as the Edge 70 Fusion+.

It’s selling at 2,969 Brazilian reais, about $565, USD.

We don’t know when Motorola intends to bring the phone to other regions.

We’ve been following Motorola’s midrange Edge 70 Fusion for some time now, with renders of the phone surfacing in leaks last month ahead of an official announcement last week. The phone is now available — but only in Brazil.

The phone is now on sale through Motorola’s Brazilian storefront under the name Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+. The Edge 70 Fusion is a thin, colorful device with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and 12 gigs of RAM that we know is destined for “select countries across Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.”

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Other key specs for the Edge 70 Fusion+ include a 6.8-inch, 1,272 x 2,772, 144 Hz AMOLED display and a 5,200 mAh battery with 68-watt fast charging. It’s got a triple-rear camera layout led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. These details had all appeared in leaks in February. At 7.2 millimeters thick, the phone is thinner than most conventional models, though not as thin as something like a Galaxy S25 Edge (which measures 5.8mm thick) or iPhone Air (5.6mm).

The phone is available in two colors, light green (Verde Claro in Portuguese) and purple (Roxo). Motorola’s official reveal detailing the phone’s colorways included those two plus darker green, deep navy blue, and light blue colors, but those three aren’t available as of writing. Leaks also mentioned a FIFA-themed version of the phone; that’s not mentioned on Motorola’s site right now, either.

The Edge 70 Fusion+ is available for 2,969 Brazilian reais, which is the equivalent of about 565 US dollars.

It’s not clear when the phone will be released in other markets. If you’re in Brazil, though, you can grab the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ from Motorola’s storefront right now.

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