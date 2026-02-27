New Motorola leaks reveal a FIFA-themed Edge phone and Razr Fold

TL;DR Tipster Evan Blass revealed renders showing FIFA-themed editions of both the upcoming Edge 70 Fusion and the Razr Fold.

The FIFA variants keep the original design but swap pastel finishes for a textured rear panel.

Both phones feature square triple-camera modules, while the Edge 70 Fusion adds a gold-accented camera border.

Motorola’s smartphone lineup is about to become more exciting and a little busier. Recent leaks show the company is not only updating its Razr foldables and Edge series, but also trying out new branding partnerships and design changes.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X (1, 2) has dropped renders of FIFA-themed variants for both the upcoming Edge 70 Fusion and the recently shown Razr Fold.

The standard Edge 70 Fusion is already set to arrive in three Pantone shades (Silhouette, Blue Surf, and Country Air) in a few markets, like India, while the Razr Fold made its debut at CES 2026. However, these new images hint that Motorola might replace those pastel colors with a premium, textured back panel designed for the tournament season.

As per the leaks, the devices keep the core design of their regular versions but get a significant glow-up. The biggest change is on the back, where both phones now have a textured panel. The camera housing remains square with triple lenses on both models, but the Edge 70 Fusion’s camera module adds a gold border (as seen in the image above this post).

The standout design features are the logos. The well-known FIFA insignia appears on the back in matching gold. Just below it is the “Official Smartphone Partner” branding.

The rest of the hardware is similar to previous models. There is a volume rocker and power button on the right side, and a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. The Razr Fold features an 8.1-inch foldable screen, which makes it quite different and probably more expensive than the Fusion.

Motorola has not confirmed the existence of these FIFA Editions or shared any details about price or release date. However, the timing is notable. The standard Edge 70 Fusion will launch in India on March 6, and special editions like these often arrive shortly after.

