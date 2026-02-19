Motorola Edge 70 Fusion leak may have solved one lingering hardware mystery

TL;DR A new leak may have cleared up any confusion around the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion’s chipset.

A marketing render appears to confirm that the phone will have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

It also appears to confirm that the device will have 12GB of RAM.

Earlier this month, we got a nice look at the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion in what appeared to be official marketing materials. These images allowed us to finally put a face to the specs that emerged prior to that leak. While all the pieces to the puzzle are starting to line up, there’s been some confusion around one particular subject. A new leak may have now cleared up this uncertainty.

What appears to be a new marketing image for the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has surfaced, thanks to the folks over at YTECHB. In the image, we see a chip with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 branding. Previous leaks suggested that the SoC sitting inside the phone would be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. However, a recent Geekbench sighting hinted at a Gen 4 processor instead. This new image seems to confirm that we’re getting the more recent generation chip.

It’s also worth pointing out the 12GB number next to the Snapdragon chip. This appears to confirm that the device will have 12GB of RAM. However, rumors also suggest that there will be an 8GB variant.

Outside of the SoC and RAM, we expect to see a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. That screen is said to offer HDR10+, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 5,200 nits of brightness. We’ve also heard that it has a 50MP main camera, 32MP front camera, 68W charging, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and three major OS updates.

