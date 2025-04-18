Major leak reveals how this year's new Moto Razr Plus is set to arrive

TL;DR Motorola’s next foldables are set to debut on Thursday, April 24.

The Moto Razr Plus 2025 / Razr 60 Ultra has already leaked in some detail, and now we have additional imagery.

Specs included with this new find largely correspond with a leak from earlier this week.

Motorola is set to introduce its next generation of foldable phones in under a week, having teased its “Make it Iconic” launch event for April 24. That almost certainly means we’re about to meet the company’s next foldable flagship, whether that arrives as the Moto Razr Plus 2025, Razr 60 Ultra, or maybe even some new incantation of Razr Ultra branding that drops the number altogether. As we’re approaching the zero hour there, leaks are only picking up in intensity, and today we’re checking out a boatload of new Razr imagery.

This new gallery arrives courtesy of prolific leaker Evan Blass, who shares on X his latest find. In addition to some lovely new promotional shots that look very official, we also get some insight into the phone’s hardware specs:

Compared to the big Moto Razr spec leak we looked at yesterday, we see a fair amount of agreement here: the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the 7-inch screen, the 16GB of RAM, and even that larger, faster-charging battery we’ve been so excited about. That said, there are a few differences here, like a mismatch in terms of primary display resolution. We also see mention of a nice big 1TB storage level that hadn’t popped up earlier.

One detail these images allude to (if provide less than a clear answer about) is the phone’s ingress protection. Past Razr models have moved from IP52 to last year’s IPX8 rating, and while nothing here gives us a firm number for 2025, there is mention of the phone’s “rugged design that inspires.”

In addition to getting this nice, clean look at a few of the phone’s standard colorways, we’re getting a much better peek at that cool-looking wood-grain Razr option that Blass previously leaked.

If we weren’t excited before (spoiler: we were), these new pics definitely have us wishing the weekend could just be over before it’s started, so we can be that much closer to next Thursday’s launch event. Check back with Android Authority then for full details on the Moto Razr Plus 2025 (or whatever this new model calls itself) launch and info on how you’ll be able to get your own hands on this foldable.

