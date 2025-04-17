Motorola's next Razr foldable could boast bigger battery, faster charging, and a lot more

TL;DR A new leak attempts to detail the hardware of the Moto Razr 60 Ultra, the international version of the upcoming Moto Razr Plus 2025.

In addition to a speedy new Snapdragon chip, the phone could enjoy a higher-res screen, extra RAM and storage, and some new camera hardware.

Battery capacity may see a 17% boost, plus support for faster wired and wireless charging.

We are one week away from April 24, and while that date may not mean much to you yet, it’s definitely one we’re looking forward to. That’s because this is when Motorola’s been signaling it intends to have some new foldable phone news to share. As we get ready to meet the Moto Razr Plus 2025, we’re picking up some new reasons to feel excited for this launch, upon the publication of a detailed report outlining what to expect from the hardware.

Outside the US, Motorola gives its Razr foldables numbers, and this year that’s going to be the 60 series. Now OnLeaks and 91Mobiles are sharing leaked specs for the Razr 60 Ultra, the model we’re expecting to see come to the US as the Razr Plus 2025.

We’ve already been expecting an SoC upgrade this time around, with early reports pointing to the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and now we’ve got a whole lot of other potential details to go with it:

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Main display

7-inch LTPO AMOLED 1440p

165Hz refresh rate

4,500 nits

Cover display

4-inch pOLED flexible LTPO AMOLED

165Hz refresh rate

3,000 nits

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM

16GB LPDDR5x

Storage

512GB UFS 4.0

Battery and charging

4,700mAh battery

68W TurboPower wired

30W wireless

Cameras

Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS



- 50MP ultrawide w/ macro



Front:

- 50MP

Software

Android 15

Dimensions and weight

73.99 × 171.48 × 7.29mm open

73.99 × 88.12 × 15.69mm closed

199g

Colors

Red, Green, Wood, Black, and Pink



Compared to last year’s model, a few changes pop out — some more notable than others. Obviously, we’re once again seeing that Snapdragon 8 Elite, and this year we could also get a bump to both memory and storage capacities. The display is in largely the same territory size-wise, but could be higher resolution, and with the exterior display getting a slightly faster refresh rate. Instead of the telephoto option the Razr Plus cameras offered last year, Moto could change that up for an ultrawide.

One very nice-sounding change could be the presence of a larger battery, compared to the 4,000mAh from last year. That’s made all the better by support for higher-speed charging, both wired and wirelessly.

While this is a nice attempt to flesh out our understanding of the hardware a little, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about how this phone might take shape, especially across market with the whole Ultra/Plus split. Even within this one leak we’re seeing some conflicting information, like mention of a possible 12GB RAM level. Ultimately we may be waiting until next week to actually get all the answers we’re looking for, but consider our interest piqued!

