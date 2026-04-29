Motorola just copied Samsung Now Brief with Daily Drops

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TL;DR Motorola has announced Daily Drops during the Razr 2026 series launch.

This is effectively the company’s take on Samsung’s Now Brief, displaying headlines, weather updates, and more.

The feature can also show Google Photos Memories in your feed.

Samsung debuted Now Brief last year, giving you an info briefing several times a day along with personalized content and suggested actions. However, Motorola is now copying Samsung with its own Daily Drops feature.

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Motorola announced Daily Drops as part of its Razr 2026 series launch, describing the feature as a “personalized content feed that delivers daily updates.” Content on display includes news headlines, weather updates, and more. The Razr maker adds that Google Photos Memories are also integrated with Daily Drops, allowing you to see old photos in your feed.

Motorola has confirmed that the feature is coming to its 2026 Razr phones, but there’s no word if or when this will come to other Motorola handsets. Nevertheless, we hope this content feed doesn’t include system ads if it comes to the Moto G series.

We also hope the company keeps adding new content types and actions to Daily Drops. After all, we were disappointed with the Now Brief feature at launch due to a dearth of content and suggested actions. Fortunately, Samsung has added plenty more options since then, including water intake reminders, Spotify and YouTube suggestions, parking spot reminders, and wearable battery alerts.

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