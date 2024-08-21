Users now have more time to extend their AppleCare Plus coverage after it expires

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR AppleCare Plus is a premium warranty service with additional benefits, available to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac users.

Apple had long offered customers a 30-day grace period for renewing the insurance after it expires, but it has now extended it to 45 days.

Some of AppleCare Plus’ benefits include free battery replacements in some cases, lower service fees for accidental damage, and more.

When buying a new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac, you can optionally opt for AppleCare Plus. Through this premium insurance service, subscribed users get added benefits — beyond the limited, one-year warranty included by default. For the longest time, the Cupertino firm had offered paying users a 30-day grace period to extend their AppleCare Plus coverage after it expires. Earlier this month, though, Apple extended the period to 45 days, giving users more time to restart their subscription.

According to an updated Apple support document (via MacRumors), eligible AppleCare Plus subscribers now have 45 days to extend the warranty service after it expires. Users can pick between monthly and annual plans for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, while the Mac is limited to yearly policies.

Notably, you’ll have to be residing in one of the supported countries to opt for the service. These include Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

One popular AppleCare Plus benefit is free battery replacements if its health drops below 80%. The service also significantly lowers Apple’s repair fees in case of accidental damage.

It’s worth mentioning that the tech overlord doesn’t notify its customers when their AppleCare Plus coverage expires — unless the law requires it to do so. So, those interested in renewing their coverage after it expires may need to set a reminder. Users unsure when their plan expires can always check the date in the Settings app’s relevant section.

