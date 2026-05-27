This new chip could bring Gemini Intelligence to non-flagship Android phones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 8550 processor for mid-range phones.

The chip is mostly identical to the Dimensity 8500, but supports the Gemini Nano v3 AI model.

This suggests that phones with this chipset could potentially run Gemini Intelligence.

Google announced Gemini Intelligence earlier this month, promising an agent-like experience on Android phones. However, the list of system requirements means even some flagship Android phones are left in the lurch. Now, a new chipset could potentially bring Gemini Intelligence to cheaper phones.

MediaTek has quietly launched the Dimensity 8550 processor (h/t: r/android), and it looks virtually identical to the previously announced Dimensity 8500 processor. However, the only difference is the presence of a so-called LLM Booster and support for Google’s Gemini Nano V3 AI model.

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That’s good news and suggests that phones with the Dimensity 8550 processor could potentially run Gemini Intelligence. After all, Google’s agentic AI suite indeed requires Gemini Nano v3.

Only a handful of phones currently support Gemini Nano v3, including the Galaxy S26 series, Google Pixel 10 range, and the OnePlus 15. However, devices like the Google Pixel 9 series, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra all run Gemini Nano v2. So this latter group of phones won’t get Gemini Intelligence — at least not without Google upgrading Gemini Nano first.

It’s not a guarantee that all Dimensity 8550 phones will get Gemini Intelligence, though. Google also says devices need at least 12GB of RAM, for one. Furthermore, the company mentions a “qualified” chipset but doesn’t provide any details. This suggests that it’s not enough for a processor to merely support Gemini Nano v3.

Otherwise, the Dimensity 8550 has the same specs as the Dimensity 8500. That means an octa-core Cortex-A725 CPU topping out at 3.4GHz, a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, and a MediaTek NPU 880. There’s no word on the manufacturing process, but we’re guessing it’s a 4nm TSMC design like the Dimensity 8500.

The Dimensity 8550 “Elite” debuted inside the Chinese version of the HONOR 600 Pro. That’s a downgrade on paper over the global model, which is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Nevertheless, we’re keen to see whether mid-range Dimensity 8550 phones in the global market will get Gemini Intelligence.

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