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This new chip could bring Gemini Intelligence to non-flagship Android phones

Don't expect big upgrades elsewhere, though.
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2 hours ago

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Hadlee Simons / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 8550 processor for mid-range phones.
  • The chip is mostly identical to the Dimensity 8500, but supports the Gemini Nano v3 AI model.
  • This suggests that phones with this chipset could potentially run Gemini Intelligence.

Google announced Gemini Intelligence earlier this month, promising an agent-like experience on Android phones. However, the list of system requirements means even some flagship Android phones are left in the lurch. Now, a new chipset could potentially bring Gemini Intelligence to cheaper phones.

MediaTek has quietly launched the Dimensity 8550 processor (h/t: r/android), and it looks virtually identical to the previously announced Dimensity 8500 processor. However, the only difference is the presence of a so-called LLM Booster and support for Google’s Gemini Nano V3 AI model.

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That’s good news and suggests that phones with the Dimensity 8550 processor could potentially run Gemini Intelligence. After all, Google’s agentic AI suite indeed requires Gemini Nano v3.

Only a handful of phones currently support Gemini Nano v3, including the Galaxy S26 series, Google Pixel 10 range, and the OnePlus 15. However, devices like the Google Pixel 9 series, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra all run Gemini Nano v2. So this latter group of phones won’t get Gemini Intelligence — at least not without Google upgrading Gemini Nano first.

It’s not a guarantee that all Dimensity 8550 phones will get Gemini Intelligence, though. Google also says devices need at least 12GB of RAM, for one. Furthermore, the company mentions a “qualified” chipset but doesn’t provide any details. This suggests that it’s not enough for a processor to merely support Gemini Nano v3.

Otherwise, the Dimensity 8550 has the same specs as the Dimensity 8500. That means an octa-core Cortex-A725 CPU topping out at 3.4GHz, a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, and a MediaTek NPU 880. There’s no word on the manufacturing process, but we’re guessing it’s a 4nm TSMC design like the Dimensity 8500.

The Dimensity 8550 “Elite” debuted inside the Chinese version of the HONOR 600 Pro. That’s a downgrade on paper over the global model, which is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Nevertheless, we’re keen to see whether mid-range Dimensity 8550 phones in the global market will get Gemini Intelligence.

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