Gemini Intelligence requirements mean most Android phones are going to miss out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing Gemini Intelligence to Android devices starting this summer.

It will require 12GB of RAM, a “flagship chip,” and support AI Core and Gemini Nano v3 or higher.

These requirements mean phones like the Pixel 9 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7 don’t meet the criteria.

Earlier this week, Google aired the highly anticipated I/O edition of The Android Show. The company teased that this would be one of the biggest years for the platform, and it delivered with the announcement of Gemini Intelligence. The rollout of Gemini Intelligence to Android phones is scheduled to start this summer. However, its list of demanding requirements means it will only be available for the most advanced devices.

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Before going any further, let’s first explain what Gemini Intelligence is. Gemini Intelligence is an umbrella term that refers to Google’s most advanced AI features. Some examples of this include Gboard’s new voice-to-text “Rambler” feature; an enhanced version of Chrome auto-fill, which can handle more complicated forms; and Create My Widget.

If you were excited by the announcement this week, you may want to prepare yourself for the requirements. According to the footnotes on the Gemini Intelligence landing page, this will be something only for the most premium of Android phones.

Specifically, it mentions that you’ll need at least 12GB of RAM. This requirement alone knocks out most older Pixel phones, except for the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 series, and Pixel 10 series. It also mentions that you’ll need support for AI Core and Gemini Nano v3 or higher. As Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug points out, Google has a list of what devices currently support Nano v3 on its developer page.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Most of the devices that have Nano v3 support were released in 2026. However, the Pixel 10 series and the OPPO Find X9 series are the odd ones out. Meanwhile, this means that the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 9 series will all miss out on Gemini Intelligence. It also looks like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and TriFold won’t be getting it either.

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