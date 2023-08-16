Microsoft Surface Laptop 6: Release date, price, specs, rumors, and what we know

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

When it comes to the Surface Laptop, Microsoft doesn’t like to get too crazy with the build. You’ll usually see an improvement here and there, but from one generation to the next, these laptops are largely iterative. Despite Microsoft’s iterative design philosophy, the Surface Laptop line is still one of the best laptops you can buy. Will Microsoft could try and do something innovative with the next model in the line? We won’t know for sure until the Redmond tech giant officially announces its next-generation laptop, but here’s everything we know about the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6.

Will there be a Surface Laptop 6?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Since 2017, there’s been a new Surface Laptop every year, except for 2020. Although nothing has been announced, there have been numerous leaks about the Surface Laptop 6. We even have a fully leaked spec sheet for the Windows-powered machine. So it would be safe to assume that there will be a Surface Laptop 6. When it will launch, however, is a different question.

What is the Surface Laptop 6 release date?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Surface Laptop: May 2, 2017

May 2, 2017 Surface Laptop 2: October 2, 2018

October 2, 2018 Surface Laptop 3: October 2, 2019

October 2, 2019 Surface Laptop 4: April 13, 2021

April 13, 2021 Surface Laptop 5: October 12, 2022 Despite all of the leaked information, one detail that has managed to stay under wraps is the Surface Laptop 6 release date. So far there are no leaks or rumors about when the computer could launch. That means we’ll just have to make an assumption based on prior launch dates.

More often than not, Microsoft appears to pick October as its rollout date. Last year, the Surface Laptop 5 launch happened on October 12, where it was announced alongside the Surface Studio 2 Plus and the Surface Pro 9. There’s nothing that suggests that this will change in 2023. Every time it launched in October, it was during the first half of the month. So we suspect a launch will probably come in the first half of October.

What specs and features will the Surface Laptop 6 have?

As we inch closer to a potential launch, details about the Laptop 6 have emerged. We even managed to get what appears to be a fully leaked spec sheet.

Design As mentioned earlier, Microsoft likes to play it safe when it comes to the Surface Laptop. So safe, in fact, that some reviewers have begun chiding Microsoft for seemingly making no improvements to the chassis from generation to generation. The Surface Laptop’s design has essentially become the embodiment of the proverb, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

At the moment, there’s no information on the design of the Laptop 6. But it wouldn’t be surprising if Microsoft tried to squeeze a little more juice out of the existing design. However, criticism has been loud enough that it’s possible Microsoft may try to, at least, make some slight changes. But we don’t expect any extreme deviations from last year’s model.

Specs A leak posted by Wccftech, appears to paint a full picture of what to expect from both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. Some of the highlights include an upgrade to a 13th gen Intel processor, better battery life, and a 10-point multi-touch screen. Sadly, it looks like it may retain that 720p webcam; a laptop that’s considered “premium” really should have a 1080p webcam, at least. As for gaming, this likely won’t be your best option. But if you don’t plan on playing anything too intensive, you can optimize Windows 11 for a better gaming experience.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 leaked specs Display

Surface Laptop 6 13.5-inch model

Screen: 13.5" PixelSense display

Resolution: 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Contrast ratio: 1300:1

Color profile: sRGB and vivid individually color-calibrated display Dolby Vision IQ support

Touch: 10-point multi-touch

Gorilla Glass 3 display on laptop with Alcantara palm rest

Gorilla Glass 5 display on laptop with metal palm rest



Surface Laptop 6 15-inch model

Screen: 15" PixelSense display

Resolution: 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Contrast ratio: 1300:1

Color profile: sRGB and vivid individually color-calibrated display Dolby Vision IQ support

Touch: 10-point multi-touch

Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

Surface Laptop 6 13.5-inch model

13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U

13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U

Built on Intel Evo platform



Surface Laptop 6 15-inch model

13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U

Built on Intel Evo platform



GPU

Intel Iris Xe Graphics



RAM and storage

Surface Laptop 6 13.5-inch model

8GB/16GB LPDDR5x

Removeable SSD: 256GB/512GB



Surface Laptop 6 15-inch model

8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR5x

Removeable SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB

Software

Windows 11

Preloaded Microsoft 365 apps

Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-day trial

Sensors

Ambient light sensor

Keyboard

Backlight

Activation: Moving keys

Full row function keys

Mics

Dual far-field studio microphones

Webcam

Windows Hello Face Authentication camera

720p

Audio

Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos



Battery

Surface Laptop 6 13.5-inch model

Up to 21 hours



Surface Laptop 6 15-inch model

Up to 20 hours

Weight and dimensions

Surface Laptop 6 13.5-inch model

Fabric: 2.79 lbs

Metal: 2.84 lbs



Surface Laptop 6 15-inch model

3.4 lbs

Connections

1 USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4

2 USB-A 3.1

3.5mm headphone jack

1 Surface Connect port

Network

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wireless 5.1

Accessories

Surface Pen

Compatible with Microsoft Pen Protocol



What will the Surface Laptop 6 price be?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Surface Laptop: $999

$999 Surface Laptop 2: $999

$999 Surface Laptop 3: $999

$999 Surface Laptop 4: $999

$999 Surface Laptop 5: $999 No official price has been given yet. We’ll likely have to wait until Microsoft officially announces the Surface Laptop 6 before we get an official price. But we can speculate as to what the price will be based on older laptops from Microsoft.

Since its inception, the Surface Laptop line has always launched with a starting price of $999. As such, it would be safe to assume that the Redmond-based tech giant is aiming for the same price point for its sixth-generation laptop. If not, we wouldn’t expect for Microsoft to deviate too far from this range.

Should you wait for the Surface Laptop 6?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Whether you should wait for the Surface Laptop 6 or stick with your current solution is up to you and your situation. Obviously, if you’ve had your current laptop for a while and you have the money, the Surface Laptop 6 would probably be a good investment. If you go down this route, here are a few things you can do with your old laptop.

But if you bought the Surface Laptop 5 or some other notebook last year, it may be harder to justify moving on from that to this laptop. However, the Surface Laptop 6 does offer greatly improved battery life compared to before. That alone may be enough to have a reason to upgrade.

At the same time, there are plenty of alternatives you can consider. For example, Dell’s perennially excellent XPS 13 ($849 at Dell) launched at a starting price of $999. Or if you don’t mind playing in Apple’s ecosystem, the MacBook Air with M2 ($1095 at Amazon) is a solid choice that originally launched at $1,099.

Surface Laptop 6: What we want to see

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Bring back bold colors Microsoft’s Surface Laptop line wasn’t always so bland and unexciting. There was a time when these computers would sport colors like Graphite Gold, Cobalt Blue, and Burgundy. But these have since been replaced by much more subtle colors like Black, Sandstone, and Sage. Although we’re not getting our hopes up, it would be nice to see Microsoft make a return to form with a few new bold colors.

Thinner bezels The Surface Laptop 5 wasn’t the worst offender out there in terms of bezel size, by any means. But in 2023, there’s no reason why we should still be putting up with thick bezels on our laptop screens, especially for a device that’s $1,000 or more. We hope that Microsoft can take a page out of the Dell XPS 13’s playbook and do something to minimize the bezels on the Surface Laptop 6. And this would be a big enough update to get rid of the staleness that has plagued the Surface Laptop’s design after years of reusing the same chassis.

Premium feature parity with other Surface devices The strange thing about the Surface Laptop line is that Microsoft has continually chosen to admit certain premium features that appear in other Surface devices. For example, the Surface Pro 8 has a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080p webcam. The Surface Laptop 5 didn’t get either of these features. Even the Surface Go 3 got a 5MP 1080p webcam. We want to see Microsoft finally give the Surface Laptop line some love with these premium features.

