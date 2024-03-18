Microsoft's AI-focused laptops could be announced on May 20th

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft has announced an AI-focused event on May 20 before Build 2024.

The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 could be making their much-awaited debut at the event.

The event will also shed light on Microsoft’s upcoming plans for AI, Copilot, and more.

As we wait to get our first look at Windows 12, it appears Microsoft may have a special event planned for May 20. This event will take place ahead of its upcoming developer conference — Build 2024.

In an invitation sent to media outlets, Microsoft revealed that CEO Satya Nadella will deliver a keynote address outlining the company’s “AI vision across hardware and software.” Notably, this event won’t be live-streamed — it will be exclusive to journalists attending in person — so you won’t be able to watch it later.

The event is expected to center around tighter AI integration in Microsoft’s upcoming devices and Windows updates. But that won’t be the only topic the event touches on. The Verge is reporting that we can also expect to see the consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and the highly anticipated Surface Laptop 6 at the May 20 gathering.

These upcoming consumer-targeted Surface machines could potentially be the first to utilize Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X Elite processors. They will also most certainly focus on offering a robust suite of AI-powered features within Windows.

Microsoft has pledged updates on “AI, Copilots, and more” at its Build 2024 conference, so we also expect some new announcements around Microsft Copilot. Build 2024 will commence on Tuesday, May 21, and extend through May 22.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments