Microsoft takes on ChatGPT Plus with worldwide release of Copilot Pro

TL;DR Microsoft is expanding its subscription-based AI service, Copilot Pro, to more people around the world.

Copilot Pro delivers prioritized and enhanced AI services to Microsoft web and mobile apps.

More organizations and businesses will also get to access Copilot services in the coming weeks.

Microsoft has announced that it’s expanding its AI service, Copilot Pro, to 222 countries. Available in eight languages, the expansion of Copilot Pro opens the door for more users to try Microsoft’s AI services via its popular suite of apps.

A $20 monthly subscription to Copilot Pro provides users with access to Copilot AI features in the free Microsoft 365 web app — no need for a paid Microsoft 365 account. Copilot Pro users will also be able to take advantage of Copilot on Microsoft’s free mobile apps for iOS and Android in the coming months, Microsoft explained in an official blog post. The AI service will offer features like summarizing bodies of text in Word, drafting emails in Outlook, and creating PowerPoint presentations via prompts.

Microsoft is even sweetening the deal by offering a month of free Copilot Pro service to users who install the company’s Copilot mobile app for iOS or Android.

What benefits do Copilot Pro users get? The subscription-based version of Copilot provides perks like the ability to build and share custom GPTs, a higher cap for generating images per month, as well as priority access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo. Check out the screenshot below to get a full comparison.

The caveat is that Copilot Pro users still need to pay for a separate Microsoft 365 subscription to access Copilot features within the desktop version of apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. The subscription starts at $6.99 a month for individuals or $9.99 a month for a family plan of up to six users.

Organizations and businesses can also take advantage of the AI service with Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the coming weeks. However, a key difference is that organizations and businesses will first need a Microsoft 365 subscription to add the Copilot for Microsoft 365 service at an additional $30 per user per month.

Copilot Pro’s expansion also comes over a year after ChatGPT Plus was first launched. It also arrives roughly a month after Google launched its own subscription-based AI plan, dubbed Google One AI Premium.

