Microsoft is working on a Copilot Pro subscription (APK Teardown)

TL;DR Code within Microsoft’s Edge browser for Android reveals Microsoft’s plans for a Copilot Pro option.

Copilot Pro perks could include access to the latest AI models, high-quality image generation, and more.

Microsoft has offered its Copilot AI service (formerly Bing Chat) on mobile devices for a while. The service has long been free to use, allowing you to speak to a chatbot, generate AI images, and more. Now, recent Edge browser updates for Android hint at a so-called Copilot Pro option.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We discovered several references to a so-called “Copilot Pro” service in version 122.0.2336.0 and version 122.0.2342.0 of the Microsoft Edge Canary app for Android. Check out the strings below.

Code Copy Text <string name="edge_copilot_pay_wall_upsell_button_text">Get Copilot Pro</string> <string name="edge_copilot_pay_wall_upsell_button_text_after_upgrade">Launch Copilot Pro</string> <string name="edge_copilot_pay_wall_upsell_description_text">Get the latest AI models, priority access for quick answers, and high-quality image creation with Copilot Pro.</string> <string name="edge_copilot_pay_wall_upsell_detail_text_after_upgrade">You have access to the latest AI models, priority access for quick answers, and high-quality image creation with Copilot Pro.</string> <string name="pw_copilot_confirmation_description">Thank You for Subscribing to Microsoft Copilot Pro</string>

One of those strings specifically mentions subscribing to Copilot Pro. So it looks like we’ve got a subscription-based offering in line with ChatGPT Plus.

But what should you expect from this Pro tier? Fortunately, a string also mentions Copilot Pro perks. This includes access to the latest AI models, priority access for quicker answers, and “high-quality” image generation.

It’s worth noting that the current free version of Copilot already offers access to the latest models and high-quality image generation. So we’re guessing Microsoft could hobble the free tier by restricting some of these perks to Copilot Pro in the future.

Copilot is currently restricted to 30 replies per chat session, along with 300 conversations per day. However, the strings don’t mention any improvements in this regard if you upgrade to Copilot Pro.

We’ve contacted Microsoft for comment regarding Copilot Pro and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

