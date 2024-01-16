Microsoft makes Copilot Pro official, hours after we leaked it

We spotted code inside the Edge browser for Android that suggested Microsoft was working on a subscription-based Copilot Pro plan. Now, Microsoft has made it official and indeed launched this premium plan.

Microsoft says Copilot Pro was designed with two groups in mind, namely power users and Microsoft 365 customers who want to use Copilot in 365 apps for personal use.

Copilot Pro will cost $20 per month per user and brings a number of benefits to the table:

Priority access to the latest AI models during peak times (starting with GPT-4 Turbo).

Improved image generation that includes 100 boosts per day, more detailed image quality, and landscape images.

The ability to build your own Copilot GPT in the upcoming Copilot GPT Builder.

Access to Copilot in Word, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, and PowerPoint if you’re a Microsoft 365 subscriber.

Either way, Copilot Pro’s $20 per month subscription fee matches ChatGPT Plus. OpenAI’s premium tier offers priority access, access to the latest AI models, plugin access, a turbo mode, priority access to new features, and higher limits.