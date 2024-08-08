Microsoft’s next big product could be an Apple Vision Pro rival

TL;DR Samsung Display is reportedly supplying Microsoft with hundreds of thousands of micro-OLED panels.

Microsoft will likely incorporate the displays into a mixed-reality headset that rivals Apple’s Vision Pro.

The company could launch the rumored product as soon as next year.

Apple and Meta are two of the most prominent brands in the mobile VR headset space, offering mixed-reality products that cater to different budgets and needs. While Apple’s solution features higher-end materials, the Meta Quest addresses Vision Pro’s biggest problem: the outrageous price tag. So, those pursuing a premium experience generally opt for the fruit-branded headset, while budget-conscious customers pick Meta’s. Fortunately for enthusiasts seeking even more options from reputable brands, Microsoft will reportedly launch an Apple Vision Pro rival as soon as next year.

According to The Elec (via Brad Lynch on Twitter), Samsung Display is supplying Microsoft with hundreds of thousands of micro-OLED panels for an upcoming Apple Vision Pro rival. The mixed-reality headset will reportedly focus on entertainment tasks, such as gaming and watching movies. If Microsoft proceeds with its plans, it could release the product next year at the earliest.

Following Vision Pro’s release, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg explicitly marketed the Quest as a better alternative. The company also rolled out a few quality-of-life software updates to make the headset more appealing to undecided customers. Meanwhile, the Vision Pro’s low demand didn’t meet Apple’s expectations, and the company reportedly aims to release a cheaper variant by next year’s end.

With Meta and Apple rapidly trying to learn from each other’s mistakes in this domain, it’ll be interesting to see what Microsoft has to offer. Beyond Samsung Display supplying the micro-OLED panels and a potential release beyond this year, not much is known about the rumored headset. Will it be inspired by its rivals’ progress and manage to hit the sweet spot on the first try? We’ll have to wait and see.

