Google expands Material 3 Expressive redesign to more Android settings

TL;DR The latest Android System Intelligence app update brings Material 3 Expressive design changes to more Android settings.

The build introduced revamped settings pages for Now Playing, At a Glance, Live Translate, Apps in Search, and Live Captions.

These changes are live on devices running the latest Android 16 QPR1 beta update.

After rolling out Material 3 Expressive design changes to several apps in recent weeks, Google is now shipping an update for the Android System Intelligence app that introduces several refreshed settings pages for various features powered by the app. The update revamps the Now Playing, At a Glance, Live Translate, Apps in Search, and Live Captions settings in line with the redesigned Settings app introduced with the first Android 16 QPR1 beta update.

The new settings pages for these features include updated graphics, more rounded UI elements, bigger buttons, a few updated icons, and new toggles. The settings options are also placed within more visually distinct cards. The following screenshots showcase all the interface changes rolling out with the latest Android System Intelligence release.

New Old New Old New Old New Old

The Now Playing, Expressive captions, and Android System Intelligence pages now feature updated graphics, and the At a Glance page has a new feature description. Interestingly, the toggle design on these new settings pages is inconsistent. On a few pages, the toggles show a check mark when the feature is enabled and a cross when it’s turned off, while on others, it’s the same as before.

New Old New Old New Old New Old

Google has also renamed the “Show word duration effect” option on the Expressive captions page to “Lengthen words” and included an updated description that more clearly explains its function.

Unlike the Material 3 Expressive updates for the Google Keep, Gmail, Wallet, and Google Phone apps, these refreshed settings pages are currently only available on Pixel devices running the latest Android 16 QPR1 beta release. Users not on the beta release will have to wait until Android 16 QPR1 hits the stable channel to receive these changes. Google is expected to ship the update for its Pixel lineup in September, so it might be a while before these new settings pages appear on your device.

