Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 is ready for testers with a few choice bugfixes

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16’s first QPR build entered beta testing last month.

Two weeks ago we got QPR1 Beta 2 with a handful of new features.

Today QPR1 Beta 2.1 arrives, delivering a few fixes for problematic bugs.

If you’ve never really been into testing Google’s in-development Android updates, now is probably the best time ever to get started. Pixel owners can opt in to Google’s beta programs for early access to the platform’s latest features, and changes this year to Android’s development schedule have given those testers a steady stream of releases to try out. Last month, Google got the cycle started for Android 16’s first quarterly platform release (QPR) beta, and today we’re seeing its latest update arrive.

Google just announced Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1, available now for Pixel 6 and later devices. This one follows QPR1 Beta 2 by a couple weeks, and that one introduced some new functionality in the form of custom keyboard shortcuts and a desktop windowing experience. But as you might be able to guess from today’s point-release designation, we’re much more in minor bug-fix territory this time around.

All told, Google identifies four fixes that testers can look forward to: The “Approve” button in the Device Admin settings is transparent and invisible (Issue #419144521)

The lockscreen sound toggle shows as off, but sounds still play (Issue #423985494)

The Android back button intermittently fails to function (Issue #412691179, Issue #417434626, Issue #420283260)

Fix for a launcher crash when swiping up from the bottom The back button issue sounds incredibly frustrating, and no one likes a launcher crash, but overall it doesn’t sound like anything really phone-breaking is being addressed here. Then again, that’s exactly what we’d expect to see at a beta in this stage of development, with Google just ironing things out ahead of release.

Most of us can look forward to that as the next Pixel Drop, likely in September, but if you don’t want to wait that long, make sure you’re registered for Google’s Android Beta for Pixel program to start receiving these releases.

