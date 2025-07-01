Google Keep's Material 3 Expressive makeover is starting to roll out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Keep’s Material 3 Expressive makeover has started rolling out to users.

It brings visual changes for several UI elements, including the search bar, toolbar, and search filters.

The redesign is not widely available at the moment, but it should reach more users in the coming days.

Google is steadily updating its apps in line with Android’s new Material 3 Expressive design language, and Google Keep is the latest to receive an expressive makeover. As spotted in a teardown earlier this year, the update brings changes for the app’s search bar and other UI elements, giving the app a fresh look.

Google Keep’s Material 3 Expressive redesign is rolling out to some users on version 5.25.252.00.90, but it’s not widely available yet. According to user reports on Telegram, it includes a slightly taller but narrower search bar that no longer houses the account switcher and hamburger menu buttons. Google has also updated the text inside the search bar, which now states “Search Keep” instead of “Search your notes,” and the shape of the search filter chips.

The redesign brings visual changes to the toolbar as well, which now features larger icons with rounded backgrounds. The buttons at the top of the edit screen have received similar rounded backgrounds, and image previews within notes now feature margins to the left and right and rounded corners.

Although minimal, these changes give Google Keep a more modern look that closely aligns with Android’s new design language. Other Google apps, including Gmail, Google Wallet, and Google Phone, have received similar changes in the last few weeks, and it shouldn’t be long before Google releases the expressive redesign for the rest of the apps in its portfolio.

