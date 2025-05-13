Google finally showcases the Quick Settings revamp coming in Android 16

Google

TL;DR Google has officially revealed the interface changes coming to Android later this year.

The company has given us an early look at the revamped Quick Settings panel during The Android Show today.

The updated panel features resizable Quick Settings tiles, new one-click Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles, an improved tile editor, and one-click shortcuts for adding or removing tiles.

Although Android 16 beta builds don’t feature any significant visual changes compared to last year’s release, Google has already confirmed that it’s working on a new expressive Material Design theme that could roll out with a subsequent update. In addition, we’ve spotted some in-development UI changes that could soon change the look of your phone’s status bar, lock screen, notification shade, Quick Settings panel, etc. During The Android Show today, Google finally showcased the new expressive Material Design theme and the upcoming interface changes, including the revamped Quick Settings panel.

Android Authority first spotted evidence of the upcoming Quick Settings design changes, including the resizable tiles, one-click toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and the updated tile editor late last year. While these changes are not live in the fourth Android 16 beta release that rolled out last month, we enabled them manually to give you an early look. Now, Google has officially confirmed the redesign during today’s The Android Show event, giving us yet another look at Android’s updated Quick Settings panel.

Google shared a short clip during the event showcasing the redesigned Quick Settings panel. The clip highlights the new toggle animations, resizable Quick Settings tiles, and the updated brightness slider. Although it doesn’t show the one-click Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles in action, it does confirm the updated toggle design we saw last month. Additionally, we get a look at the new blurred background for the Quick Settings and notifications panel.

The new Material 3 Expressive theme and UI overhaul will arrive with Android 16 later this year. Google says the changes will first land on Pixel devices, before making it to smartphones from other manufacturers. What do you think of Android’s revamped Quick Settings panel? Do you like the upcoming changes, or do you prefer the current design? Let us know in the comments.

