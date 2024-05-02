A huge Pixel 8a leak reveals 7 years of updates, much more

TL;DR A trusted leaker has posted a bunch of screenshots showing off a Pixel 8a product page.

The screenshots confirm seven years of updates, as well as a host of Pixel 8 series features.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch this month, but we’ve already seen a ton of leaks so far. However, a long-time leaker has just dropped perhaps the biggest info dump yet.

Evan Blass posted a ton of screenshots from an apparent Pixel 8a product page. The images include machine-translated text overlaid on them, giving us a good (but not perfect) idea of what to expect. Check them out below.

The screenshots confirm a few key features, with the most prominent detail being seven years of OS and security updates. That would be a big deal for a mid-range phone, putting it in line with the Pixel 8 series. Speaking of the flagship Pixels, it also looks like the Pixel 8a will gain Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and the Best Take camera mode from its flagship stablemates.

Other notable details gleaned from the screenshots include the Tensor G3 chip, Gorilla Glass 3 support, wireless charging capabilities, an IP67 rating, 24 hours of battery life (or up to 72 hours with battery saving), and a matte back. The listing also mentions support for the Google One VPN, three months of YouTube Premium, three months of the 100GB Google One plan, and six months of Fitbit Premium.

Blass also posted images of the Pixel 8a clad in various cases yesterday, including the previously leaked Coral case. Check them out below.

We’ve also recently seen the Pixel 8a price leak in the US, suggesting a $499 price tag, so there really isn’t much else to know ahead of the official launch date. Nevertheless, it looks like this could be a strong contender for one of the best mid-range phones of 2024.

You might like

Comments