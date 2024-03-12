March Pixel feature drop starts rolling out in the US

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR US Pixel users have started receiving the latest March 2024 Feature Drop.

The update is reportedly rolling out to AT&T, Google Fi, and T-Mobile users.

It seems to be a staggered push, though, with some users saying they are still awaiting the new software.

Google released the March Pixel Feature Drop over a week ago. However, users in the US were left hanging as Google said the update would only start rolling out to them on March 11. It seems the rollout has finally started for US carrier customers.

We’re seeing multiple reports on Reddit suggesting that the March Pixel Feature Drop is now available to AT&T and Google Fi users in the US. Some T-Mobile users are also reporting that they’ve received the new software, while there’s no sign of the update on Verizon.

The update comes with build number AP1A.240305.019.A1 and is approximately 724MB in size. It looks like the release is staggered. That means not all US users can expect to see the option to update right now.

If you live in the US and still haven’t received the March Pixel Feature Drop, there’s no need to worry. With the rollout underway, it should reach all eligible Pixel users in the coming days. Meanwhile, if you’re anywhere else in the world, you should have already received the update.

What’s new with the March Pixel Feature Drop? One of the most notable features trickling down from the Pixel 8 series to the Pixel 7 series is Circle To Search. Google is also adding support for uploading and sharing Ultra HDR photos to Instagram for the Pixel 7 series and newer Pixels.

Call Screening is also getting an update with the ability to say “Hello” if the person on the other end is silent.

Elsewhere, the software brings Partial Screen recording, allowing users to only screen-record or share a specific app.

You can also expect improvements to Fast Pair and the March Android security patch.

Comments