Upcoming Android handheld with a premium 7-inch OLED pairs exciting specs with a tempting color

The segment of Android-based gaming handhelds appears to have exploded with countless different options available at affordable prices. Another upcoming entrant in this category is the MANGMI Pocket Max, which has already garnered attention following the momentum from the company’s earlier $90 console.

Last week, MANGMI teased the design and display specifications we should expect on the upcoming Android handheld, Pocket Max. More recently, the brand’s official X handle posted an image revealing the specifications, including the hardware powering the upcoming handheld.

While the image was taken down shortly after — perhaps because it was shared rashly, a good Samaritan saved and shared it on Reddit. The image reveals more details about the handheld, including a Snapdragon 865 at the helm, confirming previous leaks. Although the chipset came out more than six years ago and feels archaic in the context of premium Android phones, it’s still a reliable option for handhelds. We’ve seen affordable Android handhelds, including the Retroid Pocket 5 and Flip 2, rely on it to emulate lighter PS3 or Nintendo Switch (1st Gen) games with ease. The Pocket Max is positioned as a device for emulating PS2 and PSP, so the hardware should fly.

Additionally, the teaser reveals 8GB of RAM, which could soon be considered a luxury given the impending DRAM crisis. The Pocket Max also gets 128GB of built-in storage.

Besides the now-redacted specifications, MANGMI has also revealed color options it plans to offer for the Pocket Max. That includes white, black, and a combination of cream and mocha hues inspired by the classic Game Boy. All three color variants get chrome inserts around the grips. As already teased, the button layout includes two asymmetrically placed joysticks in an Xbox-like layout. There are small cutouts on the front for two speakers, and a larger one on the back is likely reserved for letting out heat.

MANGMI hasn’t revealed much about the Pocket Max’s availability. However, with the Reddit thread linked above and MANGMI’s Discord channel riddled with complaints about delays in the delivery of the $90 AIR X, we could expect some delay in the Pocket Max’s arrival as well. With the premium OLED and the improved design, we could also expect the pricing to lie somewhere close to the $200 mark — if not past it.

