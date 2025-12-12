Blame AI: Phone specs could go backward in 2026

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Due to soaring RAM prices, smartphones in 2026 are expected to be more expensive while featuring less RAM than 2025 models.

High-end 16GB RAM models may nearly disappear, and 12GB and 8GB models could see massive reductions in availability as makers revert to 8GB and 4GB RAM, respectively.

Phone makers are caught between pricing pressures and reduced availability of consumer-grade DRAM as RAM manufacturers prioritize HBM supply for enterprise customers.

2026 isn’t shaping up to be a good year to buy a new phone, or any new tech in general. We’ve heard reports that phones are about to become more expensive due to RAM inflation. Now, new reports suggest that phone specs could actually start going backwards because of RAM inflation.

According to leaker Lanzuk on Naver, the surge in memory prices will force the smartphone industry to raise prices and lower specifications, starting from the first quarter of 2026. Phones with 16GB of RAM are expected to almost disappear, except for some rare outliers. The number of phone models with 12GB of RAM is reportedly down by over 40%, with more manufacturers reportedly opting for 6GB and 8GB RAM models as their base variants.

Even for 8GB RAM, which has become the de facto standard for mid-range phones, the number of models is decreasing by over 50%. Phone makers have no choice but to downgrade to 4GB and 6GB RAM variants for their phones.

As a result, you can expect phones in 2026 to not only be more expensive but also have less RAM than their predecessors from 2025.

Note that while this particular Naver poster has a decent record, the post does not directly link to a high-quality source. However, its conclusions align with the dire situation that has been brewing in the smartphone industry as a whole.

What is causing this RAM crisis? There has been a big boom in AI recently, with businesses and enterprises rapidly adopting the new tech. This demand for AI is fueling a demand for AI servers and data centers, which in turn require large amounts of High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and high-capacity enterprise SSDs. This rapid increase in demand, without a proportionate increase in supply (as setting up a manufacturing facility takes considerable time and investment), is causing a price hike. Some of these enterprises have deep pockets, and they are ready to pay more to fulfill their demand.

To cater to these higher-paying customers, RAM manufacturers have shifted their production lines from consumer DRAM (commonly referred to as RAM on phones) to HBM. As a result, the supply of DRAM has been squeezed, causing RAM prices to skyrocket, with no respite in sight. A similar situation exists for NAND flash memory as well, affecting your phone’s internal storage.

As a result, phone manufacturers find themselves in a very tight spot. We’ve seen reports that phone makers have no choice but to either increase the prices of phones for their customers or lower specifications on new devices. With the crisis worsening, it seems we might end up with both. The crisis affects all products that use RAM and storage, so 2026 could become the year when all consumer tech becomes worse yet more expensive.

