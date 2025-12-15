Could this massive handheld with a 7-inch 144Hz OLED be the next budget champion?

TL;DR The budget-focused handheld maker MANGMI has revealed its next device, called the Pocket Max.

It features a massive 7-inch 144Hz OLED panel, plus full-size sticks and front-facing speakers.

Benchmark leaks suggest it may feature a Snapdragon 865, which would help keep costs lower than other large handhelds.

Android gaming handhelds have had a huge year, with devices of all shapes and sizes more affordable than ever. One standout hit was the PSP-focused MANGMI AIR X, which blew us away for less than $100. The company has just teased its second handheld release, and so far, it’s looking like another winner.

Called the MANGMI Pocket Max, it lives up to its name with a massive 7-inch 144Hz OLED panel. That alone puts it in rarified territory, since only a handful of Android gaming handhelds can match that size. The AYN Odin 2 Portal, AYANEO Pocket EVO, and Razer Edge are the only true OLED alternatives, but they’re all expensive, costing anywhere from $400 to $800 for the best experience.

Other alternatives, such as the Abxylute One Pro and Logitech G Cloud, have large LCD screens, but lack sufficient power to take advantage of them on-device. They’re both focused on cloud gaming, so you need to pair them with a speedy internet connection or a powerful gaming PC for the best results.

The MANGMI Pocket Max splits the difference. It keeps the ultra-premium OLED panel, but early benchmark leaks indicate it will pair it with a more reasonable chipset in the Snapdragon 865. This is the same processor found on popular handhelds like the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, and it’s capable of emulating everything up to and including some modern consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The reveal video also shows an impressive design, with what appears to be full-size sticks in an asymmetrical layout. It also shows two small front-facing speakers tucked between the start/select and function buttons toward the bottom of the device. We can also see large triggers, back buttons, and ergonomic grips.

However, MANGMI is still a very new company, and it has struggled to fulfill orders for the AIR X. Despite a long pre-order period, the company wrote that “demand ended up far exceeding our expectations,” leading to “unavoidable delays.” That said, delays are very common in the gaming handheld space, with more established companies like AYANEO still shipping weeks or months after initially promised.

MANGMI still hasn’t revealed pricing or full specs for the Pocket Max, but if it manages to hit as attractive a price point as its first device, this could be an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a large handheld that doesn’t break the bank. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

Follow